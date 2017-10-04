Dana White Reveals UFC Will Donate $1 Million to Families Affected by Las Vegas Shooting

UFC President Dana White is planning to make a huge donation to the families impacted by the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting.

While speaking with TMZ, White explained that his MMA fighting organization will be giving $1 million to help the recovery efforts. He said that the incident made an impression on him as he was born and raised in Las Vegas.

“This is my city. This is my town. I grew up here. I raised my family here. All my friends live here. This is where my business is. And what we are going to do is we’re going to donate a $1 million dollars to the families and the people who were affected by this,” White said.

On Sunday night, 59 people were killed with another 515 being injured after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, was firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and died from a self-inflicted gunshot before cops reached his room.

White explained that the plan is to either donate the money to a number of different organizations that are helping or to send the entire amount to one destination.

“We’re going to cut that money up and donate to a bunch of different things that have to do with the tragedy or we’ll just give the whole million in one lump sum to the thing that everybody else is donating to,” he said.

White also believes that other businesses in Vegas should contribute to the cause.

“I think that every casino on the strip should dig in and help. I think that businesses like mine and a lot of other people’s who do well here in Las Vegas can help,” White said.

He concluded by sharing a message with potential travelers.

“And I’d say to the people outside of Las Vegas, ‘Don’t be afraid to come here,’” White said.