Police Respond to Report of Shots Fired at Georgia High School

Police responded to a “shot or shots fired” at Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia on Wednesday. Authorities say a teacher has been apprehended and that no children are injured or are in danger.

UPDATE: The teacher is in custody. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Police said one student suffered an ankle injury and was treated by the EMS at the school.

Social media posts from the Dalton Police Department detail that a subject who was believed to be a teacher was barricaded in a classroom.

Students were reportedly evacuated from the school and brought to the Northwest Georgia Trade Center, a convention center in teh area. Police warned against parents going to the school.

DPD on scene at report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High. NO CHILDREN ARE INJURED OR IN DANGER — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

11Alive News reports that the teacher who has since been apprehended was believed to be armed.

No students are believed to be in the high school, which is reportedly on lockdown, according to WSB-TV 2.

Dalton Police and Georgia State Patrol are responding to the scene. Police say they have no information to release about the “identity of the subject who was barricaded or what caused the situation.”

Dalton, Georgia sits in the northwest corner of the state about 90 miles from Atlanta.

The incident comes exactly two weeks after a gunman shot and killed 14 students and three faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The confessed shooter, Nikolas Cruz, used an AR-15 rifle to carry out the attack and now faces 17 charges of premeditated murder.

Wednesday marked the Stoneman Douglas students’ first day back at school after the Florida school shooting.

Many students carried flowers as they filed past police officers and well-wishers into the building.

Teachers and staff hope to ease students back into some sort of normalcy, starting with a shortened four-hour class schedule. They began at 7:40 a.m., starting with fourth-period classes — the same period when the shooting happened on the afternoon of February 14.

Samantha Grady, a junior whose best friend was killed in the shooting and was herself injured, told CNN she was hesitant to walk back in.

“But I know I have to … start. I have to face it head-on,” she told CNN outside, about an hour before the school day began.

“I have a lot of feelings about (starting the day in fourth period), because that class was the class where my friend was. … I’m just going to see how I end up dealing with it.”