Report: Dallas Cowboys to Demonstrate in Wake of Donald Trump Comments

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly protest President Donald Trump during Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Fort Worth-Star Telegram has talked with multiple anonymous players who have stated there will be protests.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear whether the team will demonstrate in unison or if there will simply be numerous individual players observing their right to protest.

“It’s not going to be business as usual,” one player said. “He crossed a line. Something will be done.”

“We have to do something,” another said.

The game will be ESPN’s Monday Night Football game of the week, so a ton of eyes will be on the players should they choose to join the numerous players who have already objected to Trump’s statements.

If the Cowboys decided to make the protest a team effort, it would not be the first time they’ve done so.

On July 31, 2016, the team locked arms in unison with Dallas Police Department officers in the wake of the July 7 shooting of several officers by terrorist Micah Xavier Johnson.

Several NFL teams have either knelt, locked arms or stayed in the locker room during the national anthem to dissent against Trump’s statements about players peacefully protesting police brutality.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now?” Trump said. “Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’ “

“That’s a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s a total disrespect of everything that we stand for,” Trump said.

Monday Night Football will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. EST.