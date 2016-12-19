Dad Fights to Keep Cancer-Stricken Wife Alive So She Can Watch Their Son Open Christmas Gifts

If you could have one wish, what would it be?

For this cancer-stricken mom, her one wish is to live long enough to watch her 21-month-old son open his presents on Christmas and her husband, Ed Cusick, is trying to make it happen.

Cusick and his wife Nina along with their son Teddy live in Aylesbury, England. He has launched an online fundraising page to help raise $125,000 for a drug that could lengthen Nina’s life, Inside Edition reports.

“I know it’s harder for people to donate close to Christmas coming as money is tight, but the only thing I want is to give my wife another chance to be here with me and our son,” Cusick wrote on his fundraising page.

The 34-year-old graphic designer was diagnosed with bowel cancer in February last year during her pregnancy with Teddy. When the doctors told her she had only six weeks to live, the couple started seeking other medical advice and learned about a drug called Regorafenib.

Nina’s cancer has spread to her liver and bones, but the family is hopeful they can raise enough money to keep her alive until the start of a new clinical trial next year. The trial is free and could potentially cure Nina’s cancer; however there is not guarantee she will be accepted.

“Even if she doesn’t make it to the trial next year, she says she just wants to be here to watch him open his stocking on Christmas Day,” her husband said.

No matter how stressful this battle may be, the family is trying to remain positive.

“Cancer is very sneaky. It really can suddenly switch things round but if we have got a bit of hope to cling onto, then we are going to take it,” he said, adding: “She is our all.”

To donate to the Cusick family, visit their page here.