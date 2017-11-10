Dad Chases Would-Be Kidnappers Down to Save 17-Year-Old Daughter

A father in Florida has been named a hero after he confronted a group of teenagers who attempted to kidnap his 17-year-old daughter.

Amber Brackney was leaving her home in Baker, Florida Tuesday night when she saw barrels blocking the road leading to her house. Sensing that something was out of the norm, the teenager drove around them instead of getting out to move them, calling her father as she continued driving.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department claimed on Facebook that this was all an attempt by a group of four teenagers to kidnap Brackney and then rob her family’s home.

It is alleged that around 10:30 pm that same night, Terry Brackney, the teen’s father, heard his dogs barking outside and noticed that his front motion-activated flood lights had come on. Arming himself with a gun, the 51-year-old went outside to investigate, discovering the group of attempted kidnappers trying to force their way into his garage. He fired three shots into the air, which prompted the teens to run.

Deputies caught up with the group after a neighbor had called the police. They were pulled over in a 2016 white Jeep Liberty. Inside the SUV, police found knives, guns, a roll of tape, latex gloves, dark clothing, and masks.

19-year-old Keilon Johnson, the oldest in the group, was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail. Austin French, 17, Tyreese Johnson, 16, and Kamauri Horn, 15, were all taken to a Department of Juvenile Justice Facility. They have all been charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted home invasion robber.