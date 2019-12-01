Cyber Monday: All the Best Deals to Fulfill Your Christmas List

Cyber Monday 2019 is upon us already, and there are a lot of deals to sort through. The unofficial shopping holiday has become essential to shopping for many people, and there are some deals you should be particularly aware of to help fulfill your family’s gift wish list.

Cyber Monday is a relatively new phenomenon, coming into prominence in 2005. However, even before the rise on online retailers, Black Friday was already stretching into a weekend-long affair or more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Whatever you call it, the days following Thanksgiving in the U.S. can be a shopaholic free-for-all, and it just gets more hectic every year. These days, customers are expected to sort through online and in-store listings simultaneously if they want to have any hope of getting the best deal.

Fortunately, the companies offering those deals want to get the word out, and there are some big sales rising to the top for this year. Many are discounted tech items, from staples like TVs and smart phones to more niche devices like video games, virtual reality gear and smart home assistants.

Most of the deals here are based on prices at Amazon, although it is worth remembering that many retailers will now match Amazon’s price with verified listing. In many cases, the sales stem from the manufacturers, and are available at all stores and locations.

Whatever you are looking for, there are good deals and there are great ones, and you will want to get the best price possible to keep the rest of your holiday shopping pain-free.

Here’s a look at the best Cyber Monday deals to close out your shopping weekend.

Smart Home Devices

Those looking for the absolute cheapest smart speaker or voice-activated home assistant, this weekend’s deal on the Google Home Mini is the best. For just $19 you can get a fully functional unit, marked down from its usual $49.

This weekend, however, Amazon is moving in to compete with this deal, offering discounts on its whole range of Echo home assistants. Their prices are listed below:

Echo Dot with clock – $34.99 ($25 off)

All-new Echo Dot 3rd Gen – Smart speaker with clock and Alexa – $44.99 ($15 off)

Echo Auto: $29.99 ($20 off)

Echo 3rd gen – $59.99 ($40 off)

Echo Show 5 – $49.99 ($40 off)

Echo Show Gen 2 – $149.99 ($80 off)

Echo Show 8 HD 8-inch smart display with Alexa – $79.99 ($50 off)

Amazon is also marking down its Ring Video Doorbell products by $70 each, offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $129.99 and the Ring Pro Video Doorbell for $179.

Tablets and E-Readers

Tablets are getting more powerful than ever, but sometimes that means they are a little outside of a typical tech buyer’s price range. For the holiday season, there are a few great deals, including the affordable, kid-friendly Amazon Fire 7 and the top-of-the-line Apple iPad. The best tablet deals of the year are listed below.

Fire 7 Tablet 7-inch display, 16 GB – $29.99 ($20 off)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7-inch Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case – $59.99 ($40 off)

Fire HD 8 Tablet 8-inch HD Display, 16 GB – $49.99 ($30 off)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8-inch HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case – $79.99 ($50 off)

All-new Kindle with a Built-in Front Light – $59.99 ($30 off)

All-new Kindle Kids Edition with access to thousands of books – $79.99 ( $30 off)

Kindle Paperwhite with double storage and waterproof casing – $84.99 ($45 off)

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB – Silver (Latest Model) – $779.99 ($150 off)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB – Space Gray (Latest Model) – $1,049 ($99 off)

Toys

Last chance to #win our super cool @microscooters #competition for you! 👍 you can win a Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter and a Mini Micro Deluxe Scooter, simply RT and follow us 😊 ends tonight 11 Dec – winners (ROI & UK only) will be contacted by PM pic.twitter.com/OJe1qakhUs — Smyths Toys UK (@SmythsToysUK) December 11, 2017

While touch screens and gadgets are nice, holiday gifts are for the kids, and nothing beats a good old-fashioned toy at the end of the day. Here are some of the best deals on toys for Cyber Monday this year.

Micro Maxi Deluxe Scooter – $112 ($28 off)

Loog Mini Guitar – $69 ($10 off)

Gears! Gears! Gears! Super Building Set – $27 ($8 off)

Melissa and Doug Geometric Stacker Toddler Toy – $11 ($4 off)

Smart Phones

Smart phones are practically a must-have item for everyone in the U.S. at this point, and Cyber Monday is a great time to grab one. This year, there are deals on Samsung’s Galaxy products, Google’s Pixel products and even Apple’s latest batch of iPhones. The discounts are listed below.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB with free Galaxy Buds – $799.99 ($150 off)

Galaxy Note 10 Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 256GB, with free Galaxy Buds – $749.99 ($250 off)

Galaxy Note 10 Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 256GB, with free Galaxy Buds – $749.99 ($250 off)

Google Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XL – Unlocked – from $599 (up to $300 off on all models)

Google Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL – 64GB – Unlock – from $249.99 (up to $150 off on all models)

Apple iPhone XS, 256GB, Space Gray – Fully Unlocked (Renewed) – $615 ($680 off of original price)

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, White – Fully Unlocked (Renewed) – 499.99 ($50 off of original price)

Apple iPhone 6S, GSM Unlocked, 64GB – Rose Gold (Renewed) – $168.99

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray – Fully Unlocked (Renewed) – $329 ($120 off of original price)

TVs

In spite of the screens in our hands, on our desks and in our laps, the TV is still the centerpiece of most homes. It’s a great year for an upgrade, and some of the best deals on TVs are actually at Costco, not more specialized tech retailers. The prices are listed below, and all are valid through Monday.

LG 65-inch C9 4K UHD OLED TV – $2,049.99

LG 65-inch B9 4K UHD OLED TV – $1,799.99

LG 86-inch Class – 8 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $1,949.99

LG 77-inch Class – C9 Series – 4K UHD OLED TV – $4,949.99

LG 55-inch Class – C9 Series – 4K UHD OLED TV – $1,449.99

Vizio 75-inch Class – M-Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $1,599.99

Vizio 70-inch Class – M-Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $699.99

Samsung 55-inch Class – Q6D Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV – $699.99

Lastly, it is worth noting that Costco has three great TV deals valid through Christmas Eve, so if you would rather wait out the crowds a bit, here are your options:

Samsung 58-inch Class – 6 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $379.99

Samsung 65-inch Class – 8 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $779.99

Samsung 65-inch Class – Q7D Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV – $1,199.99

Computers

From casual web-surfing laptops to full on video-editing suites, computers are never cheaper than in the days following Thanksgiving. Here is a look at Amazon’s best deals on laptops this holiday season.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5-inch Touch-Screen – Intel Core i7 – 16GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – $1,299.00 ($300 off)

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) – Gold – $899.00 ($200 off)

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 16GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB Storage) – $1,999/$2,349.00 ($400 or $450 off)

As mentioned above, many of these deals are eligible for price matches at other retailers, and the deals often seem repetitive. Just for comparison, here is the list of discounts on computers available at Costco for Cyber Monday.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (latest model) Intel i7 CPU, Type Cover and Surface Pen Bundle – $1,299.99 (up to $300 off)

15-inch Dell XPS 4K touchscreen laptop, Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD – $1799.99 (up to $500 off)

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 – 1080p – HP Digital Pen – $579.99 ($70 off)

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook – Intel Celeron – 1080p – $199 ($100 off)

Samsung 15-inch Notebook – Intel Core i7 – 1080p, $1,229.99 ($170 off)

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Intel i7 model – $1,499.99 ($250 off)

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch with Touch Bar – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Space Gray – Latest Model – $999.99 ($450 off)

Home and Kitchen Appliances

Finally, let’s not forget the rest of the house while shopping for our loved ones this year. There are plenty of practical gifts that will brighten your friends’ or family’s life every day without breaking the bank. The best part is that many of these gifts encourage us to be healthier and save money, so it is a win-win.

Here are some of the best home and kitchen deals: