Cutest Baby Ever Snags Modeling Gig After Agency Snubs Him

This adorable baby will soon be the face of OshKosh B’gosh advertising, but it didn’t come without a fight.

Meagan Nash, mother of 15-month-old Asher Nash, was surprised when a modeling agency didn’t submit her son’s photos to OshKosh B’gosh because he had Down syndrome.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, she continued to advocate for her son, and through social media arranged a meeting directly with OshKosh B’gosh.

“Truthfully, my hopes were to go into that meeting for them to say, ‘We’re going to change,’” Nash said. “I couldn’t imagine they would offer him to come in [and shoot with us.]”

(Photo: Photo via WBUR)

She was floored when they offered little Ash a gig with OshKosh B’gosh, as well as two other brands.

“It made me feel really good as his mom, as his advocate,” Nash said. “I just want him to be able to live in a world where he has full inclusion and he is accepted for who he is, not for his diagnosis.”

We love that this mom was such a strong advocate for her son! Share your thoughts in the comments below.

>> Read more: 2 Adorable Kids Never Let Dad Skip a Workout

Facebook image