9 Curling Amateurs Gone Viral Thanks to the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics are a television sensation, and as usual, spectators are wondering why they never see some of these sports at any time besides the Olympics.

The winter Olympics, in particular, are full of sports and events that are pretty rare in the public eye except for when Olympics season rolls around. While the rest of the population is going to work and living their lives, there is an elite group of people who obsess over curling, or bobsled, or figure skating 24/7, while it only occurs to the rest of us when NBC points it out.

The internet is changing all that. A movement of sensational social media athletes are celebrating the sports that the pros compete for medals in. They’re bringing age-old games like curling back to the mainstream, back to the streets, and back to the people.

A growing trend of viral videos shows people trying to imitate the high-stress magic of curling on any and all surfaces in their day to day lives — except for ice, for the most part. People are captivated by the bizarre energy of the game, and the raucous celebrations when everything goes right. They want that in their own lives, and some have found a way to have it.

Many of these stunts are inimitable, though some are probably best left for the daredevils of the world. Curling enthusiasts can only hope that, as this trend spreads, more people will take up the mantle, and we’ll see more and more home-grown curling champions going from the polished tile floors in their kitchens to the big time at the Olympics. Here’s a look at some of 2022’s top curling contenders.

The Air Ambulance

Our Anglia One crew were getting in the Olympic spirit this morning by practising some Curling! @BBCSport #LoveCurling #HEMSheroes #WinterOlympics ?? pic.twitter.com/UQ449SUXyR — East Anglian Air Ambulance (@EastAngliAirAmb) February 21, 2018

It must have been a slow day on the air strip when these guys decided to try their hand at the world’s favorite slow-paced sport.

Some haters took the replies with some nonsense about the brooms being pointless, and these men missing the point of curling, but aspiring athletes can’t be bogged down by that kind of thing. With enough practice on helicopters, these guys might one day make it to the Olympics.

Roomba

Is my obsession with the Curling at PyeongChang 2018 affecting my cleaning technique, or am I in training for Beijing 2022? You decide!#lovecurling #curlingGB #PyeongChang2018 #2018WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/UlM34m7eB4 — Tuesday At 7 (@TuesdayAt7) February 23, 2018

It’s nice to see an athlete practicing both sides of the sport, in order to stay well-rounded. The upside here is that his curling practice doubles as house-cleaning. As long as he practices in every room of the house, he’ll have the cleanest home of any pro athlete at the next winter Olympic games.

Cat Curling

A true athlete needs to prepare for all the distractions and disruptions that might await them on the ice. A curious cat will be the least of their worries when the 2022 Olympic games come around.

Baggage Claim

Waiting for a lift at Glasgow Airport. We’re practicing for the next Winter Olympics #lovecurling #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/syLeK2wb6X — Kirsty Earley (@earleywurly) February 18, 2018

The great thing about curling is, unlike many popular sports, it teaches applicable skills. Here we see two up-and-coming champions getting in some practice where they can and making their own dreams come true.

Diner

There’s no such thing as over-training. It appears that travellers will have a distinct advantage in the future of curling, especially those who spend a lot of time on tile surfaces. The mark of a true expert here is the athlete’s follow through. Notice how she’s frozen in that position until her suitcase stops exactly where she meant it to. That’s the kind of dedication required for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Sound Guys

Good luck to the GB women’s curlers in their Olympic semi-final today. We are getting in the mood! @BBCSport #PyeongChang2018 #Lovecurling pic.twitter.com/FpzWJKHQeE — TEAM SPIRIT (@teamspirituk) February 23, 2018

These athletes have found a dual purpose for their expensive crates of heavy sound equipment. It looks as though they can’t wait to leave their humdrum lives in the entertainment business behind and get into Olympic curling. They’re well on their way, too. Not only is their technique flawless, but their celebration skills are already Olympic status.

Baby Walker Curling

This variation on the game of curling shows how future generations are being bred into champions from an early age. Many great coaches have advised their athletes to “be the ball.” This mom is instilling in her child, “be the curling stone.”

Followers can’t wait to see this prodigy at the 2038 winter Olympics.

Office Sheet

The next generation of curling legends won’t have fancy training facilities and pampered gyms. They’ll get their practice in where they can — in this case, in the middle of the office on a Friday afternoon. Undoubtedly, their boss understands it’s never too early to start training for 2022, or, for that matter, 2026.

Human Stone

The world of curling is due for visionaries to add danger and excitement to the already nail-biting sport. Here is a variation that would really bring the adrenaline up.