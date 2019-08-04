Cris Cyborg, Former UFC Fighter, Has Message for El Paso Shooting Victims, Families

Former UFC fighter Cris Cyborg posted a prayer for the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. Cyborg was still in the midst of her own career upheaval, having been dropped from her contract with the UFC early, but she spared a moment for those involved in the latest national tragedy.

“Prayers for Texas and all of the families affected by the tragedies that occurred in El Paso today. My heart is broken with the bad news,” Cyborg wrote on Saturday evening.

The shooting took over the news cycle this weekend, and everyone from politicians to celebrities weighed in. In the early afternoon, a 21-year-old white male gunman opened fire on the parking lot at the Cielo Vista Mall, according to CBS News.

A total of 20 people were killed in the gunfire, and 22 others were hospitalized. Harrowing accounts and even photos and video footage from the scene showed shoppers gunned down in the packed store before police could put an end to it. The shooter used an AK 47-style assault rifle. Authorities are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

Cyborg’s fans and followers echoed her sentiment on Twitter this weekend, showing solidarity with the city of El Paso. A few responded to Cyborg letting her know they were locals, and that they appreciated her tweet.

“The immense amount of support from people all over is well appreciated!” one person wrote. “My city cannot and will not be broken – we are family oriented and the culture of familia is nothing to be taken lightly. Thank you.”

Cyborg was fired from the UFC this week after posting a heavily edited video of company president Dana White, misconstruing his words. However, many fans feel there is still more to the story, as White has mocked Cyborg on record. So far, there is no word of her contract being reinstated.

In the meantime, the grief and outrage over gun violence continues. Following Saturday afternoon’s shooting in El Paso, another took place in Dayton, Ohio, in the early hours of Sunday morning. At around 1 a.m. local time, police say a man opened fire on a crowded bar in the city.

So far, reports say that nine are dead and 26 others are injured due to the shooting. The gunman wore body armor but was ultimately killed by police to put the shooting to an end. The FBI has joined in that investigation as well.