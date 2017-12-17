Criminal Santa Called 911 After Getting Trapped in Chimney

A man found himself trapped in the chimney of a business this week and was forced to call 911, which led to his own arrest, Inside Edition reports.

Jesse Berube, 32, crawled down the chimney Wednesday to gain entry into the business. During his journey down, he got stuck, unable to make his way out. He was able to wiggle just enough to make a phone call for help.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Criminal Santa does not have the same skills as the real deal,” police joked.

With the help of the fire department and their special equipment, the criminal was able to be retrieved uninjured.

He was then taken into custody and arrested for burglary. His mugshot even features him covered in ashes and soot.

“Criminal Santa,” as he has been dubbed, has since been released.