Former Crime Reporter Accused of Sending Inappropriate Messages to a Minor

A crime reporter in Warsaw, Ind., was arrested for inappropriate communication with minors and for battery of law enforcement.

Michael Anderson, a former crime reporter for the Warsaw Times-Union, was arrested on Nov. 29 after police received a complaint stating that he was inappropriately communicating with minors on Facebook, News Now Warsaw reports.

It is alleged that Anderson pushed police after they arrived at his house with a search warrant to obtain his phone and laptop, which revealed the inappropriate conversations that Anderson had been having with minors.

Anderson was booked at the Kosciusko County Jail and has been charged with inappropriate communication with a child and battery of law enforcement. More charges may later be added.

Gary Gerald, the editor for Warsaw Times-Union, stated that they were unaware of Anderson’s behavior and his employment has since been terminated.