‘Credible’ Bigfoot Sighting Leaves Hunter Scratching Head, ‘Freaked Out’

An Ohio hunter was left flabbergasted after what is being called a “credible” Bigfoot encounter shortly after Christmas. According to WMFD in Ohio, Andrew Baum, 35, reported his sighting to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization and detailed the encounter.

“We went out to set up a tree stand around 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. By the time we got it all set up it was still light but right before it starts to get dark around 4:00 p.m.. I climbed up after my stepdad tried it out. He said you can see everything from up there because mostly all the trees have no leaves. You can see fields and everything all around tree lines and fields even a highway out past that,” Baum explained. “I got up there, sat down, and looked out over the first field to where it ends at a tree line. Then I scanned the next field and saw it.

“I say ‘it’ because it was a bigfoot or a very big person fast moving across the wide open field. It had fast big steps, not running but still covering ground faster than someone should. It seemed very odd,” he continued. “I had no phone or equipment with me at that moment because I was just up there. I see what the view will be. I was looking only with eyes.”

“It was dark in color. I’d say black or even dark brown. From that distance [~1,000 feet] it is hard to tell the exact color. The dark figure was very noticeable because it was moving across the light color of the wheat stubble field,”he said. “That is what caught my attention. I was looking for deer and saw that thing, and I almost freaked out.”

WMFD talked with the property owner and noted that the hunters had permission to hunt on the land. The BFRO posted a follow-up investigation and interview with Baum, calling the report “credible” and “legitimate.”

“I and Ohio BFRO Investigator Brain DeyErmand spoke with witness Andrew Baum by phone. His stepdad could be heard in the background,” BFRO founder and president Matt Moneymaker said. “e concluded that he is credible, and the report is legitimate. The question in this case is whether it was a misinterpretation, specifically whether it was a human walking across the field rather than a sasquatch.”