Craigslist User Offers Room for Couples to Have Affairs In

A Craigslist user posted a strange offer to residents of Los Angeles: “for $700, you can have your discreet love affair at my house in Echo Park.”

“Are you having a long term affair yet are sick of the high cost and sterility of corporate hotels? If so, I have something unique to offer you,” the listing reads. “If you would enjoy regular scheduled access to a pleasant, clean, attractive meeting place at a fraction of the cost yet all the convenience of a hotel, the intimacy of a private home, and the discretion of a quiet street in the hills just a mile out of DTLA, please read on.”

The listing, which inspired a The Wrap podcast, goes on to offer a “nicely decorated, carpeted, cozy, and appointed, extremely clean, fully furnished bedroom” in the man’s home. The man, who describes himself as middle-aged and in the hospitality and catering business, notes that he will be out of the house during the meetings.

“The house will always be clean and presentable before the time segments you are using it and your room will be cleaned and made up to hospitality industry standards before and after each visit,” the man wrote. “You will have no laundry or clean up to worry about. It is included in the price.”

He will also set up the room with linens and drinks you provide. However, snacks, lunch and fresh flowers come at an extra charge. The room will be available for two to three meetings with a lover, lasting up to four hours each.

The person has four rules: no drug use, no prostitution, respect the schedule and must be for a long-term affair between only two people.

“Married people are strongly preferred. 100% confidentiality, propriety, sensitivity, and discretion assured at all times and through all phases. Gay, bi, straight, and trans friendly,” the listing reads. “$1400 or $1750 start up expenses.”

The man asks interested parties for a letter of intent and says he will get back in a “timely manner.”