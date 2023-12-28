Costco Confirms Plans to Shut Down One Full Day Next Week

Costco is closing down for the entire day on Monday, Jan. 1, and the company is trying to get the word out ahead of time. Costco stores have been busy in recent weeks as customers turn to wholesale for savings on big holiday meals. New Year's Day is one of the few holidays where Costco can shut down without losing too much business.

Costco will start off 2024 with a break, closing down all its stores for the entire day on Monday, Jan. 1. According to a report by The Sun, the company will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2 with its regular schedule. Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. local time on weekdays, but the hours may vary at some locations. On weekends, the stores are typically open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Costco closes for just a few federal holidays, and New Year's Day is one of them. Right now, if you look up your store location on the company's website you'll likely see that it's closed on Jan. 1 but open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, for example. The company website says that the holidays they do close for include Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

It's no surprise that Costco would stay open on days when customers are likely to be prepping for a big party, such as New Year's Eve. The wholesale stores sell huge quantities of food fit for feeding a crowd. There are also some pre-made platters and meal kits, as well as an in-house kitchen for pizzas, rotisserie chickens and other prepared foods.

Some of those services won't be available before or after the holiday, depending on location. Customers hoping to rely on Costco for their New Year's Eve party should call as soon possible to find out if they'll be able to get their order fulfilled. Meanwhile, alternative stores will be open – for example, Walmart will reportedly stay open for normal hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Many other stores and services will be closed on New Year's Day, and some may even be closed on Jan. 2 as well – such as some U.S. Post Offices. Be sure to check on schedules in your area before making plans next week.