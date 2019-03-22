Cory Booker, Presidential Hopeful, Gushes Over Girlfriend Rosario Dawson to Ellen DeGeneres

Presidential hopeful Cory Booker gave an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where he gushed about his relationship with actress Rosario Dawson.

Booker and DeGeneres covered a wide range of topics on Wednesday, from politics to his personal life. He also talked about his relationship with Dawson, which was revealed only last week when TMZ “ambushed” the actress into confirming it. Previously, Booker has faced suspicion for his bachelor status, with some even wondering if he might be secretly homosexual.

“She is a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” Booker said of Dawson. “That sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly.”

“So I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody who makes me a better person,” he continued.

DeGeneres continued, urging Booker to marry Dawson while in office so that the U.S. can have “our royal wedding.” She even offered to be a “big part of it” if the couple wanted.

Dawson confirmed their relationship inadvertently on Thursday. She spoke with a TMZ reporter as she walked through the Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., answering rapid-fire questions before she was finally asked if she was really dating Booker.

“Yeah,” she said. “Very much so.” She shrugged off further questions about the possibility of an engagement, implying that they had not been together long and things were casual. However, she did drop the “L” word before the impromptu interview was over.

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” she said.

Meanwhile, Booker is hoping to spend more time discussing the issues of the election rather than his personal life. The senator got applause from DeGeneres and her audience this week for suggesting that the best way to combat President Trump was “bringing light and decency and grace back to our politics.”

At DeGeneres’ request, Booker also reaffirmed his promise to have a woman as his running mate should he get the Democratic nomination. He also offered DeGeneres the job if she was interested.

“Yes, there will be gender diversity on the ticket,” he promised, adding: “And you were saying you’re not interested whatsoever?”

“I am saying I’m busy,” DeGeneres replied. “And I would never want to be in politics, I don’t know what you’re thinking.”