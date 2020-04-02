Coronavirus: US Deaths Top 5,000 Mark With More Than 1,000 Reported in One Single Day

It’s been reported that U.S. coronavirus deaths have topped the 5,000 mark, with more than 1,000 reported in one single day. According to The Hill, the new data has come in from research done by Johns Hopkins University.

Notably, New York City has been the hardest hit area in the nation, already reporting more than 1,374 deaths from the disease. During a recent press conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated that some projections indicated that his state could see up to 16,000 deaths from COVID-19. He also added that the same projection model predicted that the U.S. could see a total of 93,000 deaths from the virus. “If you believe these numbers, 16,000 deaths in New York, that means you’re going to have tens of thousands of deaths outside of New York,” he said. “[The projections say] it’s a New York problem today. Tomorrow, it’s a Kansas problem and a Texas problem and a New Mexico problem.”

Many social media users have since been reacting to the shocking death toll, with most worried about what the future could hold at this point. Scroll down to see what they are saying.

US has 1000 deaths in 24 hours. New York is 500 of them https://t.co/Pu14s5Vxhd — Daron Fritts (@Fritts326) April 2, 2020

More deaths than 1000 Benghazi attacks…

More deaths than 9/11…

More deaths projected than the US military suffered in the Vietnam war.



We had the same time to prepare South Korea did.



And this POTUS is satisfied he’s done a “great job.”



He is a selfish, useless prick. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 1, 2020

America:

The first 1000 deaths took 26 days.

The 2nd 1000 deaths took 3 days.



April is going to be a shit show.



Stay the fuck home. — Barry Schapiro, MD, FAAOS (@bschapiroMD) March 29, 2020

We are on track to hit 5000 deaths by midnight. Meaning for the second consecutive day 1000 people will die from COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/EhO216niTG — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 FBR 🌊🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) April 1, 2020

In last 24 hours US reported

26,885 new cases of coronavirus and 1,029 new deaths,



Total Cases: 215,429 cases

Total deaths: 5,068 dead.



US becomes the first country to report 1000 plus deaths in a single day — Corona Data (@BdkHealth) April 2, 2020

imagine if democrats got 1/1000 as loud about thousands of deaths the way republicans did about benghazi — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 1, 2020

#COVID19 United States death toll reaches 1000



– Total cases: 54,896➡️67,730



– Death toll: 778➡️1000



– Total tested: 359,161➡️472,820



US had more newly confirmed cases and new deaths in one single day than South Korea’s cumulative cases and deaths over the past two months pic.twitter.com/xOfGBkeRUy — Andy Biotech (@AndyBiotech) March 26, 2020

I think we’re the first country to experience more than 1000 covid19 deaths in a single day. So sad. What happened to America? — Care for Earth (@GeorgeEarthling) April 2, 2020

1000deaths in a day to coronavirus in a day in the US and we’re still partying. Same US with good healthcare system? We’re yet to understand what hit us in Nigeria https://t.co/dCHdA2r2nL — kennygee babe (@kennygee_70) April 2, 2020

1000 deaths since this tweet, 2500 in the last three days but it’s just a flu right ? — ReaperTula (@MonsterGreen23) April 2, 2020

The USA just crossed 1000 deaths in one day from Coronavirus https://t.co/jGy6WYSd6Z pic.twitter.com/1JdcGznnLd — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) April 1, 2020

US deaths over 1000 today. New York state deaths over 500. The idea that deaths will peak April 14 at 2200/day seems implausibly optimistic. Seattle, which is locking down better than almost anyone, hasn’t reduced R0 below 1. California has a testing bottleneck. — tedfrank (wash your hands, wear a mask 😷 ) (@tedfrank) April 1, 2020

We just hit 2000 confirmed US deaths.



It took a month to hit 1000, and then two days for that to double.



“and officials say the worst is yet to come”https://t.co/1Efq4kKRkw pic.twitter.com/XGbtRSnQZ1 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 29, 2020

#1000inUS 1000 dead people is not a number. It is a thousand mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters with feelings lives phones pets and favorite items. But that is all meaningless to them now, and their loved ones lives are filled with sadness. Trump their deaths are on you! — A Pre-Existing Condition🎀🇺🇸 (@WowmanOfWonder) April 2, 2020

Just topped 1000 US deaths. Congratulations AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/f2nIF2FJRl — OZ (@OZAnswers) March 26, 2020

We’re crossing 1000 US deaths per day. It’s not yet slowing down.



– STAY HOME

– WEAR A MASK if you must go out

– MINIMIZE DELIVERIES

– SAVE MONEY but tip delivery drivers

– WORK HARD the world needs you

– STAY FIT diabetes is a risk factor



Do this till we’ve broken the curve. pic.twitter.com/842QvWoRFI — Balaji S. Srinivasan (@balajis) April 2, 2020

>1000 deaths in US in last 24 hours from “their new hoax”.



And General Snowflake is bitching about Media coverage.



How did we get here? — Doc B (@CJBMD) April 2, 2020

Won’t be long till the USA starts reporting 1000+ #COVID19 deaths a day. Numbers in New York alone are scary. Can see why FEMA is requesting 100,000 body bags. — #MUFCholic (@Timo_Utd) April 2, 2020

The latest figures indicate that the US of A has recorded over 1000 deaths in the last 24 hours from Corona virus. Guess what, they are still debating whether to enforce a lockdown. Am just happy we implemented Lockdown early on. Let’s continue to STAY HOME. #Covid19SA — Makashule Gana (@Makashule) April 2, 2020

I can’t comprehend 1000 deaths. — rose ingala🌎🌊🇺🇸 🆘️ (@rowaningala) April 2, 2020