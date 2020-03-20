US Coronavirus Map: See All the Cases Across 50 States

The number of known coronavirus cases in the U.S. has escalated past 10,000. Thursday saw a total of 10,822 reported cases of COVID-19, while the disease is now in every U.S. state, along with Washington, D.C. and three U.S. territories. 172 patients who’ve tested positive have died.

The New York Times, who reported the findings, also published a map of the U.S. outlining where cases have been reported, which you can see here. Thursday’s numbers are up significantly from Wednesday, which topped out at 8,277. The uptick of reported cases, including 1,700 in the U.S. alone is, in part, due to the fact that more state and private labs have started testing patients with greater regularity. New York has led the country in reported cases, with 4,152. However, Washington, which is second with 1,026 cases, has 68 reported deaths, compared to New York’s 29.

Additionally, Johns Hopkins University has compiled data into an interactive world map, detailing specifics about coronavirus and its impacts around the globe.

While the numbers are still relatively low, the impact of coronavirus has been significant. While a number of major events like Coachella and SXSW were canceled or postponed in early March, since then state and local governments have ordered all public-facing businesses like bars, gyms and movie theaters to close. Restaurants have also shuttered, though several are still offering (and encouraging) customers to order food via delivery, takeout or drive-thru.

Retail outlets have also shortened their hours to allow more time for cleaning and restocking, as well as offered special windows of time for seniors to shop, as they are considered to be the most at-risk demographic when it comes to coronavirus.

Even Amazon has been affected. The online megastore has stopped the shipment of all “non-essential” items to its warehouses from vendors, as well as paused the sale on other items outright, including CDs and vinyl. There have also been cases of price-gouging, which several customers have petitioned the company to monitor its vendors more frequently during a time of national emergency.

Along with the private sector, a number of schools and universities have canceled their classes, instead offering its students remote learning options. Although, as more school closings continue to be announced, it has led to the occasional moment of humor here and there.