Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Are Running out, and People Are Fuming

The unemployment benefits that were put in place by the CARES Act will expire on Friday, and given the lack of progress on the proposed HEALS Act, people aren't exactly thrilled with the state of things. It's also not encouraging that the unemployment benefits that are included in the HEALS act would be cut by nearly two-thirds.

Currently, the CARES Act provides $600 a week for unemployment, which the HEALS Act would limit to $200, at least at first. The eventual plan is to create a program that would provide 70 percent of someone's salary, though even that would be capped at $500 per week. Then there's the issue that all 50 states would have to implement their own program to calculate that 70 percent, which will take anywhere from two to five months to put in place. Of course, this is all assuming the Senate actually crafts a bill, passes it in both houses of Congress and gets it signed by President Donald Trump before the Aug. 7 recess.

Given the widespread unemployment brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and the apparent lack of urgency from Congress over the matter, people aren't happy. Nor are they holding back their opinions on Twitter.