Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Are Running out, and People Are Fuming
The unemployment benefits that were put in place by the CARES Act will expire on Friday, and given the lack of progress on the proposed HEALS Act, people aren't exactly thrilled with the state of things. It's also not encouraging that the unemployment benefits that are included in the HEALS act would be cut by nearly two-thirds.
Currently, the CARES Act provides $600 a week for unemployment, which the HEALS Act would limit to $200, at least at first. The eventual plan is to create a program that would provide 70 percent of someone's salary, though even that would be capped at $500 per week. Then there's the issue that all 50 states would have to implement their own program to calculate that 70 percent, which will take anywhere from two to five months to put in place. Of course, this is all assuming the Senate actually crafts a bill, passes it in both houses of Congress and gets it signed by President Donald Trump before the Aug. 7 recess.
Given the widespread unemployment brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and the apparent lack of urgency from Congress over the matter, people aren't happy. Nor are they holding back their opinions on Twitter.
Reublicans letting unemployment lapse is a failure that should haunt them forever. when Americans were most in need they did nothing. This is not just a trump failure it’s the whole party failing at any semblance of governing.— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 30, 2020
Whilst pretending to negotiate the new stimulus bill, Moscow Mitch and GOPers plan on letting pandemic unemployment benefits expire this week.
This is why they’re blocking Heroes Act which passed the House, they plan on hurting Americans entirely once again.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 30, 2020
Shut the country back down , don’t send kids to school, extend unemployment, give out monthly stimulus checks. Why is the government so damn dumb.— Yandy. (@Yandiddy__) July 21, 2020
Like the 1st stimulus bill, the 2nd one should be a one pager.
"Monthly payments of $2,000/mo will be paid to every adult American for the duration of the Covid19 epidemic until 2 months past the "returned to normal" point which will be based solely on unemployment numbers.— JRL 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@jrleon80) July 25, 2020
instead of unemployment insurance, in the new stimulus bill every out of work american will receive $15 in tokens redeemable at select chuck e. cheese restaurants— U.S. Congress (Official Real Account) (@Congress4Real) July 27, 2020
The HEALS Act is a total and complete disaster. It absolutely slashed unemployment benefits in the middle of a pandemic, and leaves out college dependents and adult dependents from recieving the $1200 check. If Dems don’t fight this, they are just as bad as the evil GOP in this.— Connor Rorick (@C_Rorick) July 27, 2020
the new HEALS act replaces the additional $600 from unemployment and replaces it for $200.— ✨ 𝕨𝕒𝕚𝕗𝕦 ✨ (@salvSOPHI) July 28, 2020
FBI funding is in this new bill. 1.75 billion for the FBI headquarters across from the trump hotel.
HEALS Act in summery: you can't sue your employer for catching COVID. If you don't go to work then unemployment will not be enough to survive. So you are forced to work. I foresee a lot of restaurant and service workers dying— grinningbobcat🤟 (@grinningxbobcat) July 27, 2020
“$600 a week unemployment benefits can create a discentive for recipients to return to work” SO YOURE ACKNOWLEDGING WORKERS ARENT PAID ENOUGH? RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/VidWjXQxqg— spicy bean (@yourgirlblaise) July 28, 2020
Just a reminder as we head over the cliff:
If unemployment benefits go away completely, more than 30 million Americans will see an income cut of between 50 percent and 75 percent -- virtually overnight— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 29, 2020
It’s unconscionable that Congress is letting the additional $600 unemployment insurance bonus expire for millions of households today — during a public health crisis that’s left so many families hurting.
Americans can’t afford to wait. The Senate must take up the #HeroesAct.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 25, 2020
Senate Republicans are willing to let countless Americans freak out about not having enough money to eat, pay rent while the R’s go home for the weekend without extending federal unemployment benefits. They are not working for their constituents, the American people. Sad.— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) July 24, 2020