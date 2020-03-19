Coronavirus: All the Stores Across the US Temporarily Closing

Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, which has officially topped 7,000 reported cases in the U.S., according to the CDC, several retail outlets have temporarily suspended operation. Some governments on a state and local level have already issued mandates closing any public-facing businesses, including bars, movie theaters, gyms and restaurants — though takeout and delivery is still an option in many cases.

While not all retailers have closed down entirely, a number have made some drastic alterations to business-as-usual. Amazon has suspended warehouse shipments on all “non-essential” items, as well as temporarily halted the sale and shipment of CDs and vinyl. Both Aldi and Walmart will lessen its hours to provide staff with more time to sanitize and re-stock. Several others are adjusting their hours to offer a “seniors only” window of operation, given that they’re still considered to be the most susceptible to the disease.

Currently, the federal government is strongly suggesting everyone self-quarantine if possible, as well as engage in social distancing, which is the practice of staying six feet away from others while in public. As an effort to further help slow the spread, here’s a rundown of some stores that are closing their doors for the time being, according to ABC News.

Starbucks

In accordance with social distancing guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, we are temporarily closing stores in some locations, and moving the majority of our company-operated stores to a “to go” model across the U.S. and Canada. https://t.co/U5M01tcwDL pic.twitter.com/9Y9AD50pPw — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) March 15, 2020

The coffee super-chain Starbucks has transitioned into a “to go” model in all of the U.S. and Canada’s company-owned stores for at least two weeks. The stores will not allow seating, but in a statement indicated that “customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the ‘order ahead’ feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive-thru and use delivery.”

Apple

In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020

The computer company has closed all of its retail outlets outside of China until May 27, though they will continue to sell products and offer their online services in the meantime.

Urban Outfitters

Oour goal has always been to provide you with safe spaces to come together, laugh and be inspired. In the meantime, we’re here to answer questions, keep you entertained, and to continue to engage with our UO Community however we can. Take care of yourselves. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5J8kI2XOh — Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) March 14, 2020

The clothing retailer is currently on lockdown, though it does have plans to reopen its stores starting March 28, though it’s already indicating that may change. Urban Outfitters has also indicated that it will continue to pay employees. Meanwhile, its online store will remain open.

AMC Theatres

In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

The movie theater chain has shuttered all its theaters for the next six to 12 weeks. Members of AMC Stubs A-List program will have their membership costs paused in the interim.

Bath & Bodyworks

Bath & Bodyworks is closing down all stores in the U.S. and Canada for an indeterminate amount of time. However, the company says employees will be supported with pay while the closure is in effect.

Nike

With love, Your Nike Family pic.twitter.com/BgXNwItRRU — Nike (@Nike) March 15, 2020

The sneaker company will be closing stores in multiple countries around the world, including the U.S., until March 27. Other countries will include Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Disney Stores

An update from shopDisney | Disney Store: pic.twitter.com/qehqZ1JaNb — shopDisney (@shopDisney) March 16, 2020

The retail outlets for the House of Mouse have also closed down for now, following the lead of the company’s theme parks.