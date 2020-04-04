Coronavirus: Hobby Lobby Owner Orders Stores Remain Open Amid Pandemic After Crediting ‘Vision From God’

With concerns about coronavirus still being a major issue, many businesses across the country, and the world, have shuttered to help slow the spread. Hobby Lobby, on the other hand, will remain open, and owner David Green sites divine intervention as the reason.

“This country has experienced several calamities and disruptions over the past century,” the letter begins. “From world wars and terrorist attacks to financial crises and pandemics. While the current COVID-19 virus has been added to that list and is certainly concerning and disruptive, I have every confidence that we, as a country and a company, will sustain and thrive again soon. My and Barbra’s confidence, and comfort, comes in large part knowing you’re part of the Hobby Lobby family.”

Hobby Lobby owner David Green is telling store managers to stay open despite the pandemic because his wife had a vision from god. He also warns they’ll all have to “tighten their belts” soon. His net worth is $6.4 billion—hourly employees don’t get paid sick leave. #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/4pEhivDbNy — Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) March 22, 2020

As the letter continues, Green details his wife’s role as a “prayer warrior” for their family, and after a lengthy quote from Rev. Billy Graham, continues to explain why Hobby Lobby will remain open during a global pandemic.

“In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara’s heart three profound words to remind us that He’s in control. Guide, Guard and Groom. We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now.”

“While we do not know for certain what the future holds, or how long this disruption will last, we can all rest knowing God is in control,” the letter continues. It also adds that for the company to “remain strong and prepared” in the meantime, “we all may have to ‘tighten our belts’ in the near future.”

The decision definitely goes against the grain, as several public-facing, nonessential businesses have temporarily closed down to ride out the quarantine. Several places that are deemed essential, like supermarkets and pharmacies, have even reduced their hours or allowed windows of “seniors only” shopping. While some restaurants have remained open, they are limited to to-go and delivery options in the meantime.