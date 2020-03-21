Donald Trump’s Response to NBC Reporter About Calming Public Amid Pandemic Has Social Media Weighing In

President Donald Trump has come under fire once again, this time for his curt answer to a question on Friday during the third briefing this week held on coronavirus. At the briefing, Trump’s director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, made clear that any evidence being reported about possible drug therapies was strictly “anecdotal,” and not the result of an actual clinical trial.

Fauci also added that no one can “make any definitive statement about it.” Then, the president jumped to say that he felt “good” about the test treatments and disclosed that the federal government had already ordered “millions of units” of them. At that point, NBC‘s Peter Alexander asked Trump to speak directly to Americans who’ve had their lives upturned by precautions taken in much of the U.S. “What do you say to Americans who are scared, millions who are scared right now?” he inquired.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Instead, the president told Alexander that “I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question. You’re doing sensationalism.”

As one might guess, users across social media weighed in to give their opinions on the matter.

​

Reporter: ‘What do you say to the American people who are scared right now?’#Trump: What do I say? You’re a terrible reporter. You oughta be ashamed of yourself.’



He’s a fucking sociopath…#TrumpPlague #coronavirus — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 20, 2020

“Really makes you think what they are all keeping us from,” wrote one commenter. “The president was rude and there was absolutely nothing wrong with the reporter’s question. Can’t go on predictions we need truthful answers so we actually know what we are dealing with. This [whole] situation is not being handled ]appropriately] in my opinion.”

“Trump has NO empathy for anyone but himself,” added another. “Sure do miss President Obama – an intelligent, compassionate and caring person. Trump has absolutely NONE of these qualities. But he did tell us a couple of weeks ago, this is nothing but the flu — go to work.”

​

When @PeterAlexander asked Trump, “What do you say to Americans who are scared,” the president lit into Peter, called him a “terrible reporter,” called it a “nasty question” and bashed NBC and Comcast.



My goodness. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 20, 2020

“Trump had a meltdown with Peter’s question because [he] could not come up an answer/ message to calm the public. Every message he delivers is carefully scripted, he has no capability to think and respond compassionately. So rather than look foolish, [Trump] chose to attack reporter.”

“It was a perfect opportunity to be a leader instead of a bully!!!! And he chose the [latter]! No surprise there!!!! Showing his true entitled selfish colors once again.?

​

Watch this dumb f–k in the WH in this exchange. Why did this happen? Because the reporter called him out for his dishonesty over the potential availability of a cure. The reporter followed up wanting to know what should be said to Americans who are scared. Quarantine Trump. pic.twitter.com/FEEVzCB5j1 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 20, 2020

“The president was out of line. If you’re going to stand up there every day then expect the same questions. Two people after his outburst ask the same thing and he didn’t talk to them that way. WRONG AND SAD.”

“Trump was way out of line. It wasn’t a nasty question. He could have had calming words for the American public. He is incapable of caring or feelings. Frankly, I want press conferences with medical professionals, not a lunatic president who thought this was a colossal joke two months ago.”

​

“What do you say to millions of Americans who are scared?” – Peter Alexander



“I say that you are a terrible reporter.” – Trump



Really bad look for the president here. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 20, 2020

“He really tore Peter Alexander a new one. But the reporter posed the exact same question to VP Pence who answered it with aplomb!”

“The reporter wasn’t putting fear in [no] one. Mayors and Governors are reporting about the Coronavirus. The fear happens when you constantly lie.”

​

Reporter Peter Alexander tossed trumplethinskin a basic softball question about how to reassure anxious Americans, and trump lashes out with “you’re a terrible reporter. That’s a nasty question.”



He is NOT a leader.

He is a thin-skinned bully.



God help us. pic.twitter.com/9THPlGTeCg — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 20, 2020

“Why do they let Trump speak? He likes to bully people. He screwed up big time because he did not take this [seriously] enough.”

“The reporter asked a legitimate question and instead of reassuring the American people the POTUS acted like a petulant child.”

​

BREAKING: Trump just lost his temper when pressed about the medicine for coronavirus he lied about, saying “I think you’re a terrible reporter. I think it’s a nasty question.” Calls Comcast “Concast.” It was pathetic. Trump’s losing it on international television. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 20, 2020

“It was disgusting l thought. Because what the reporter asked was a perfectly good question.”

“He, not the reporter, was the total ass. He is lying or equivocating about everything associated with the virus. His personal ‘good hunch’ about the vaccine is moronic since it is at least a year away.”