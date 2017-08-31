Conor McGregor Shares His Last Words to Floyd Mayweather Before Fight

MMA fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor took his last chance to trash talk Floyd Mayweather before Saturday night’s “Money Fight” boxing showdown.

TMZ reports McGregor called Mayweather a b-tch, over and over during Friday’s weigh-in. He also went on to say he was “soft, little, short, weak” and in the worst shape of his career.

During the weigh-in, Rolling Stone reports Mayweather, the undefeated multi-time boxing champion tipped the scales at 149.5 pounds, while McGregor, a UFC Lightweight titleholder came in at 153 pounds, just under the 154-pound limit.

After weeks of build-up and intense face-offs, a lot is riding on the night for Mayweather. The boxer is looking to retire from the competition, but claims he’s not going to be the only one to hang up his gloves after he’s done with the Irishman.

“I’ve been here before, I know what it takes when it’s a fight of this magnitude,” Mayweather told Rolling Stone following the weigh-in. “It won’t go the distance. Mark my words. … This will be Conor McGregor’s last fight also.”