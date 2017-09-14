Conor McGregor Sued for Injuring Security Guard With a Drink Can

Conor McGregor is taking another hit but it isn’t in the boxing ring or UFC octagon. The Irish MMA superstar is being slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly injuring a security guard by throwing an energy drink can.

In the recently filed lawsuit, which was obtained by The Blast, security guard William Pegg claims that he was hurt during a press conference for McGregor’s fight with Nate Diaz on August 17, 2016.

The conference was held at the Copperfield Theater in Las Vegas and resulted in McGregor and Diaz hurling water bottles at each other after Diaz stormed away from the event.

At one point during the water bottle battle, McGregor picked up what appears to be a Monster energy drink can off the table. Pegg claims that he was struck in the back by the can.

Pegg is suing Mcgregor for $95,000.

The security guard says he was hit near the shoulder and incurred medical expenses that totaled in just under $5,000. Even though Pegg says that he only had $5,0000 in medical expenses, he still wants an extra $90,000.

Pegg actually arrived at the seemingly random $95,000 amount by a peculiar mathematical determination.

During the McGregor-Diaz fight, the “Notorious” brought home a $15,000,000 check. In the bout, McGregor was “significantly” struck by Diaz 166 times.

Pegg divided $15,000,000 by 166, which equals around $90,000.

McGregor’s legal team have filed a response denying that their client was responsible for the injuries that the security guard suffered.

Court records indicate that Pegg filed the lawsuit in March and that the Nevada district court denied the reigning UFC lightweight champion’s request to have the case dismissed back in May.

