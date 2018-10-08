Chuck Liddell Says Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Post-Fight Brawl Is ‘Huge Embarrassment to the Sport’

UFC Legend Chuck Liddell has commented on the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight brawl, saying it is a “huge embarrassment to the sport.”

In his statement shared to Instagram, Liddell complimented the two fighters on their performances, but criticized the chaos that ensued afterwards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Incredible performance by both fighters Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, But to end it like they did was a huge embarrassment to the sport,” Liddell wrote.

“We (fighters) are sportsmen and champions and we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. We owe it to our fans and the sport itself,” he continued. “I don’t know when things started turning into some kind of shit show?!!!”

“Unfortunately, when you allow more and more B.S. during weigh ins and outside of fights; You only slap fighters on the wrist for acting like barbarians and then offer them bigger contracts and reward them for this behavior,” Liddell’s statement concluded. “There is no penalty for their actions and it condones this type of behavior and consequently our sport loses its sacred respect.”

On Saturday night, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 229 and then jumped over the cage to fight with McGregor’s teammate Dillion Danis.

Liddell went on to share his feelings more in subsequent posts as well, saying that he believes “both sides were in the wrong here!”

“However, this is what you should expect when you start to reward fighters for this kind of behavior and when you use a video of a bus attack to promote a fight,” he chided. “Oh and btw look who threw the first punch inside the ring before ‘he got jumped unprovoked.’ This UFC is not what we old timers built with our blood and sweat! It’s unacceptable! “

“In case you didn’t get a clear view, here it is in crystal clear color from start to finish. Regardless of what everyone wants to say videos don’t lie,” Liddell added in yet another post. “We need to bring back respect to this sport that i love!”

McGregor has since stated that he is “looking forward to the rematch,” but there are currently no details regarding when that may take place.