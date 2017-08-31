Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Fight Reportedly Delayed

It’s being reported that the big fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather might be delayed due to PPV issues.

ESPN’s Sal Palantonio reporting that they are delaying Mayweather-McGregor fight to deal with PPV issues. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell tweeted out that he heard this could potentially be happening.

At this time, there is no word on how much of a delay is possible.

In another Tweet, Rovell added, “They had two years to figure this out after delaying Mayweather-Pacquiao for the same reasons. Couldn’t get it done,” referencing the same thing happening in 2015.

The UFC took to their official Twitter page to comment on the situation, writing, “.@UFCFightPass customers: Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly.”

Additionally, it is apparently not known how many carriers or online providers are experiencing outages.

Tonight’s epic fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has been the talk of every town for months now, but many were wondering what time the main event fight happens.

The whole thing got started at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, however, the McGregor/Mayweather bout wasn’t expected to start before 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Conor McGregor doesn’t actually have any professional boxing experience, but he did train in boxing when he was younger.

Currently, the 28-year-old holds the UFC Lightweight Championship, as well as a professional MMA record of 21-3, and his opponent, Mayweather, is unbeaten.