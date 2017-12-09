Conor McGregor Fight With Manny Pacquiao in the Works

Conor McGregor already fought one of the giants of modern boxing, now he could face the other one. Manny Pacquiao said Friday that he’s already started talks to schedule a fight with him.

“If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us,” the Philippine boxer told the AFP.

Pacquiao said he has spoken directly with McGregor’s team. When asked if he did, the 38-year-old said, “Initially, but we have not yet had any follow-up conversations.”

Pacquiao has been teasing a potential fight with McGregor for weeks. On Thanksgiving, Pacquaio posted a photo of the 29-year-old Irish MMA fighter on Instagram.

“Stay fit my friend,” Pacquaio wrote in the caption.

If the McGregor-Pacquiao match happens, it will be only McGregor’s second professional boxing match. His first was in August against Floyd Mayweather. He lost in 10 rounds.

The match would also be the first fight of any kind for either fighter in some time. McGregor hasn’t fought since the Mayweather match and still hasn’t had an MMA match since November 2016. He’s teased possible match-ups, though.

Pacquaio, who celebrates his 39th birthday on Dec. 17, hasn’t boxed professionally since he lost the WBO welterweight title to Australian Jeff Horn in July. He told the AFP that McGregor is only one of the many opponents he’s considering for his next match.

“It depends who they can finalise as my opponent by April,” he said.