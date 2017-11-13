Conor McGregor Climbs into Cage After MMA Fight, Tries Fighting Referee

Total mayhem with @TheNotoriousMMA making an appearance at #Bellator187! Watch all the action TONIGHT on @spike 9/8c pic.twitter.com/Lw9y7rQMIk — Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) November 11, 2017

UFC superstar Conor McGregor made a big scene when he jumped into an MMA ring over the weekend, and ended up nearly fighting with the referee.

McGregor was attending the fight to support Charlie Ward, his teammate on the SBG Ireland team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ward defeated John Redmond and as soon as the fight was called, McGregor jumped on the cage fence and exuberantly attacked Ward with a congratulatory tackle.

Marc Goddard, the veteran referee officiating the fight, pulled the two apart and McGregor clearly took offense and seemingly attempted to pick a fight with Goddard.

After almost an entire minute of pushing his way around the ring, McGregor eventually exited with no further incident.

Earlier this year, McGregor went head-to-head in the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather but failed to secure the victory.

The highly-anticipated match between McGregor and Mayweather ended with Floyd Mayweather emerging victorious.

Conor McGregor did not go down, however. The fight was stopped one minute and five seconds into round 10 by the Ref.

Before the fight, Mayweather was going in with a record of 49-0, 26 KO’s. This was McGregor’s first boxing match, but his UFC record stood at 21-3, with 18 KO’s.

After the fight, Mayweather remains undefeated.

Many McGregor and UFC fans have called for the fighters to face off again, but this time they want it to be in a UFC Octagon.

One Twitter user wrote, “I’d like to see Mayweather vs. McGregor rematch in the Octagon. I’d buy that PPV in a heartbeat.”

Another chimed in, “Dude if Floyd fought Mcgregor in the octagon boxing folks would be quiet.”