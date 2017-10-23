Conor McGregor Allegedly Uses Homophobic Slurs in Front of Cameras at UFC Fight Night

Conor McGregor appeared to use a homophobic slur at UFC Fight Night in Poland on Saturday. Footage of the MMA star using the word “f—-t” backstage was posted by the official UFC Europe Twitter account before being taken down moments later.

In the footage, McGregor consoles teammate Artem Lobov after Lobov lost to Adre Fili. It sounds like McGregor calls Fili a homophobic slur.

Brobile reports that UFC Europe deleted the tweet, but BT Sport UFC also posted the scene from a different angle. That tweet was deleted too, but the footage still exists.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has been caught making insensitive comments. In the lead-up to his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor told his opponent, “Dance for me, boy.” Mayweather called McGregor’s comments “disrespectful,” but Mayweather then used a homophobic slur to describe McGregor in July.

For his part, McGregor denied being racist.

“You can be fooled by [Mayweather] if you want to be fooled by him. You know the man’s character and his history. He’s trying to sway people in his favour and it’s a cheap move,” McGregor said in July.

He continued, “I was trying to address something in my own little way but whatever, if he feels it’s disrespectful then he’s an idiot and f–k him as well. It’s a dirty play. I think [the accusation] is ridiculous. I don’t understand it. I know who I am as a person and I think that most realistic people will look at me and know who I am.”

Right after the fight, McGregor said he “turned [Mayweather] into a Mexican tonight. He fought like a Mexican.”

