Congressman Don Beyer’s Face Mask During House Briefing Lights up Social Media

Congressman Don Beyer is making waves online, after a photo of him donning a face mask and latex gloves during a House briefing has come out. The photo was shared by C-SPAN reporter Craig Caplan, and it has lit up social media, with Twitter users having a range of opinions on the matter. According to Wavy, Beyer’s choice to wear the mask and gloves was related to his pursuit of stricter guidelines on safety at airports amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

There have been different schools of though on whether or not wearing a face mask and gloves are helpful in the fight against coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that people in public should wear face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19 — even those who are asymptomatic. Because a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms, and even those who eventually develop symptoms, can transmit the virus to others, that means the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) wearing a face mask and gloves presided over this morning’s House pro forma session during the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/8ruPbowW5m — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 10, 2020

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, recently commented on the matter, saying, “Wearing a non-medical mask, even if you have no symptoms is an additional measure that you can take to protect others around you.” The Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed also commented, sharing his opinion on people using masks that they make on their own. “There could be some benefit, but there could be some risk that come with homemade masks,” he said.

The photo of Beyer has certainly instigated more conversation on the matter. “Our leaders need to model the preferred behaviors if they want the populace to follow. Thanks @RepDonBeyer,” one supporter tweeted. Scroll down to read the wide array of feelings and reactions to Beyer’s masked look.

Beyer says his daughter made his mask for him. — Trish Turner (@caphilltrish) April 10, 2020

Finally, a sensible member of Congress! — Never_GOP (@NeverGOP2) April 10, 2020

LMAO he is doing the right thing but he looks like he is a Wild-West Bank robber — Eddie (@Eheppner31) April 10, 2020

There are good ones? — alamonative (@alamonative) April 10, 2020

I hope these guys know why many doctors don’t wear neckties? Hardly anybody washes or dry cleans ties. Maybe when we dispense w handshakes we can ditch neckties also? — Manos Torgo (@manostorgo) April 10, 2020

Oh boy — Nandi (@NandisCouch) April 10, 2020

Getting Watchmen vibes — Scott (@strice_) April 10, 2020

Theatricality and deception. He must have been a member of the League of Shadows — Charles Bryant (@CharlesBryant72) April 10, 2020

May as well just go Full Die-Hardman pic.twitter.com/vsE3VBpcYW — Rainbow Battle Kid (@RNBWBTTLKD) April 10, 2020

Quite the mask. Lol — Patti Garner (@Voyager1700two) April 10, 2020

Obvious Dem Propaganda trying to stall the Grand ReOpening . . . — john s harris (@johnsharris1) April 10, 2020

Looks like a scene out of @watchmen — 🦠 (@BatechMatthew) April 10, 2020

Thank you for setting an example @RepDonBeyer — Patty Mantilla (@pattymantilla77) April 10, 2020

Yes he is leading by example. We all are wearing masks because people WANT this to end. They want to get back to work but safely. WE NEED MORE TESTING. Trump has failed us. — Nancy McKeever (@NancyMcKeever1) April 10, 2020

That’s creepy, but whatever🤷🏻‍♀️, I’ve seen worse since this began! — carolerae (@carolerae) April 10, 2020

Agree 💯 gloves are meant to protect against infectious bodily fluids and wastes. Hence constantly CHANGING gloves and washing hands. Someone wearing same gloves all day more DANGEROUS than not wearing gloves and washing hands frequently. — Carl Marcelin (@BDCunclehoney) April 10, 2020

Finally the crooks in Washington are looking the part — FSM (@COTFSMON) April 10, 2020

Does he not know how to wash his hands? — LoDavis⚜️⚜️ (@lldavis12) April 10, 2020

This kind of mask has no any use. — SeeGree led grow lights (@frankle82156524) April 10, 2020