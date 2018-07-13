Your Complete Guide to National Ice Cream Day Deals This Weekend

National Ice Cream is just around the corner, and plenty of ice cream shops across the country are ringing in the day with deals and steals.

July is proving to be a record hot summer month, and ice cream is rising to be a cool-down saver. This National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 15, head to one of the ice cream shops near you to score some awesome deals and freebies to help you beat the heat and enjoy a tasty treat.

Keep scrolling to see all of the places where you can land deals this National Ice Cream Day, and don’t forget to check your local ice cream shops for deals and freebies.

Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins is celebrating ice cream all throughout the month of July. On July 14, customers can get free samples of its Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza. Those who have the Baskin-Robbins mobile app downloaded will also receive exclusive offers on National Ice Cream Day, as well as deals throughout the year. Baskin Robbins will end the month on July 31 by offering $1.50 regular- and kids-sized scoops.



Carvel

This Sunday is #NationalIceCreamDay! Celebrate with BOGO cones and cups of soft serve all day at Carvel! pic.twitter.com/B6sDZUfoHN — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) July 12, 2018

On Monday, July 16, guests can get one free ice cream cone or cup of any size with the purchase of another cone or cup.

Cold Stone Creamery

Although Cold Stone Creamery’s deal can be achieved on any day, those hoping for a free scoop of ice cream on National Ice Cream Day can sign up for the My Cold Stone Club Rewards and get a “buy one, get one” free creation coupon.



Dairy Queen

Blizzard Fan Club members will get an ice cream coupon for a buy one, get one free Blizzard. Those heading to DQ after 8 p.m. can also get any two medium dipped cones or sundaes for only $4.

Dippin’ Dots

Guests visiting participating Dippin’ Dots stores and shopping center locations on Sunday, July 15, will get one free mini cup. Hours for the deal vary by location.



Friendly’s

For just $2.99, customers can get Friend-z and Friendly’s will donate $2 from each purchase to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Those hoping to score more Friendly’s rewards can sign up for the BFF Club to get a variety of deals, including $1 off two Friendly’s ice cream cartons and $3 off ice cream cakes for your birthday.

Godiva

Buy one, get one 50 percent off on any order of soft serve, including their new dark decadence waffle cone.

Marble Slab Creamery

Throughout the month of July, guests can get $2 off their purchase at participating locations. Those who download the Slab Happy Rewards app will receive a free ice cream coupon for joining as well as a point for every dollar spent, and a $5 ice cream discount on your birthday and Slab Happy anniversary.

McDonald’s

On Sunday, July 15 (aka National Ice Cream Day), those visiting the Golden Arches can get free soft-serve ice cream cones, though they will have to download the McDonald’s mobile app to score the deal.

PetSmart

Did you know #NationalIceCreamDay is this Sunday!? We’re celebrating all weekend? Stop by any PetSmart with a PetsHotel on 7/14 & 7/15 during store hours to get a free ice cream for your pup ? #petsmartplaydates https://t.co/B4HnC3VTYs pic.twitter.com/iH6FDTgzqI — PetSmart (@PetSmart) July 12, 2018

Even your pet can celebrate National Ice Cream Day. On July 12, PetsMart will be hosting ice cream socials for dogs and their humans in New York City, Seattle, Dallas and Toronto, with ice cream trucks serving free ice cream to humans and special free Doggie Ice Cream Sundaes for pets.

Salt & Straw

National Ice Cream Day is coming soon, so we’re busy making extra batches of one our favorite July flavors to stock up! https://t.co/AKuZxxKWQ6 pic.twitter.com/r1VBsriJ2L — Salt & Straw (@saltandstraw) July 12, 2018

Salt & Straw, a Portland-based ice cream company, is really getting into the spirit of National Ice Cream Day, giving away free t-shirts, tasting flights, ice cream scoopers, hats, pints, and a grand prize of a free shipment of ice cream anywhere in the United States.

Sonic

Although its deal is good any day of the year, making use of it on National Ice Cream Day sounds exceptionally good. Head to Sonic after 8 p.m. to score half-priced shakes, floats and ice cream slushes.

Steak ‘n Shake

Customers get a free regular size strawberry cheesecake milkshakes or Kit Kat milkshake with the purchase of one. You will have to print the coupons, though!

Sub Zero Ice Cream

Go to Sub Zero Ice Cream between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and get a buy one, get one deal.

SweetFrog

Get 10 percent off your purchase when you sign up for SweetFrog’s loyalty program, plus, receive free froyo on your birthday.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by partnering with Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti to host a three-day sale from Friday, July 13 through July 15. Customers can get two pints of ice cream for only $6.

Wienerschnitzel

Customers can get $1 off any candy shake with the use of a coupon now through July 31.



Yogurtland

Are you ready?! Our National Ice Cream Day event is only a few days away! Grab a friend and join us in stores on July 15th from 1-6pm for an awesome BOGO! pic.twitter.com/kZ88XytsO6 — Yogurtland (@Yogurtland) July 13, 2018

Though wanting something a little less sweet and sugary on National Ice Cream Day can head to Yogurtland, where guests can buy one, get one free from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.



Guest can also get 3 ounces of free yogurt when they sign up the Yogurtland Real Rewards. Signing up for the rewards program also ensures that customers will earn points towards more freebies with every purchase and free yogurt on their birthday.