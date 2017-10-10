Common Weighs in on Jerry Jones’ Threat to Cowboys Players

On Monday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed the team’s policy that prohibits players from disrespecting the flag, which he had addressed on Sunday with reporters in the wake of the recent protests throughout the NFL.

Jones told ESPN that the policy had been around since last year, when the protests began, and states that if a player disrespects the flag, that player will not participate in that day’s game. He added that not standing at attention during the anthem is what he considers unacceptable.

In response to Jones’ comments, rapper Common spoke to TMZ Sports about behavior during the anthem.

“It’s an owner mentality,” Common said, “like a slave owner mentality, to be honest. Like, ‘You gonna do what I say on this.’”

“Other people choosing to put their hands over their heart. What makes that gesture better than somebody else who might be praying during the national anthem?” he continued. “Or if somebody says, ‘I’m kneeling for what I believe in,’ … then they should be able to do that because that’s what this country is about.”

Jones had also said that players “need consequences” to stand up to peer pressure, and that “it’s in the best interests of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL and the players” to honor the flag.

He added that the policy applies to all players and that he has “always had our players’ backs on issues I’ve been criticized for.”

