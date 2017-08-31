Combat Sports Experts Weigh in on How Conor McGregor Could Beat Floyd Mayweather

As the big fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather gets ready to kick off, a few experts in the combat sports field have weighed in on how Mcgregor could defeat Mayweather.

As reported by Independent, a few men from the UFC, and a couple of boxers as well, all think that McGregor could potentially have a chance against the undefeated boxing champ.

UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts by saying, “Listen, when you put two people together anywhere – here, anywhere – and they start throwing punches, anything is possible.”

He added, “Floyd Mayweather is going to be 41 years old this year. And if there is a kink in that armor, it has been with southpaws.”

White ended by saying, “Conor McGregor is a southpaw. He is 29 years old and he hits like a truck. He has got 12 rounds to land that punch. When he hits people, they go. And if he hits Floyd, I think he will hurt him. And when he hurts people, he puts them away.”

UFC light-heavyweight Jimi Manuwa said, “I do give McGregor a chance of winning. The thing is Mayweather’s ring craftsmanship is second to none. So Conor has to really make him work and bully him in there – he has to get him into a corner and beat him up. And Conor has MMA skills which Mayweather won’t have seen before.”

World-respected boxing trainer Abel Sanchez also chimed in, stating, “He has to make Floyd uncomfortable, and the only way he can make Floyd uncomfortable is to throw shots.”

Former MMA fighter, and current Showtime analyst, Brendan Schlub has a unique perspective, explaining, “I think Floyd is going to initially come out a little hesitant. He’s going to be a little caught off guard by Conor’s movement, how big he is, his distance. Those first four rounds, I see Conor taking the majority of those rounds just because he’s going to be more active, he’s going to be applying more pressure.”

Lastly, Andre Berto, the last man to box Mayweather, shared his expert opinion by stating, “I see Conor coming in there really showing that bravado, showing that cockiness and showing that he’s really there to fight. And somewhat trying to steal the stage from Floyd just with his antics. He could get Floyd into a mind-game situation where he has him pulling some type of mistakes and [Mayweather] gets caught with a big shot and gets hurt. And [McGregor] could stop him.”