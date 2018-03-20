College Student Who Went Missing in Bermuda Found Dead

A Pennsylvania college student who went missing in Bermuda has been found dead.

Authorities on the British island territory of Bermuda have confirmed that they have found the body of Mark Dombroski, the 19-year-old American college student who had been missing since Sunday, PEOPLE reports.

“It is with sadness that the Bermuda Police Service can now confirm the death of 19-year-old Mark Dombroski of Pennsylvania U.S.A. and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Dombroski family,” Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard of the Bermuda Police Service said in a statement released Monday.

Dombroski’s body was reportedly discovered in a moat outside of a fort in Devonshire Parish. An autopsy is being conducted to determine Dombroksi’s cause of death and police have stated that they are not yet ruling out foul play.

Dombroski, a student at Saint Joseph’s University, had been visiting the British island territory to compete in an international rugby tournament. He and his teammates had arrived to the island on Thursday, March 15.

Police state that Dombroski was last seen at The Dog House Bar in the Hamilton section of Bermuda around midnight Sunday morning. He was supposed to leave the island Sunday with the rest of his team, but was reported missing after he failed to show up for his return flight.

Police said Monday that government surveillance cameras recorded him walking away from The Dog House Bar, adding that “there is concern for his well-being,” according to the New York Post.

Saint Joseph’s University’s head rugby coach, Dan Yarusso, stayed in Bermuda to help in the search for Dombroski. Dombroski’s parents also arrived in Bermuda for the search. Bermuda Rugby announced that it was offering a $1,000 reward for any information related to the college rugby player’s disappearance.

According to a statement, the Saint Joseph’s University community is “heartbroken” over Dombroski’s death and the school extends its “deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark’s teammates, classmates and friends.”

Police do not believe that alcohol is a factor in Dombroski’s death.