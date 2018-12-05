Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wants to Buy Carolina Panthers and Sign Colin Kaepernick

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Hip-hop icon and business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has anounced that he’d like to buy the Carolina Panthers NFL team and sign Colin Kaepernick to play for them.

“I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine,” Combs said in a video message. “I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over a series of Tweets on Sunday, Combs further addressed the plan, writing, “I would like to buy the [Panthers]. Spread the word… There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history.”

He also included a throwback photo of himself wearing a Panthers jersey and said, “This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!! ATTN all [NFL] owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!! The time is now. Let’s make it happen!!”

Star NBA player and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry threw his support in as well, tweeting, “I want in!”

Combs quickly replied, “Holla at me, let’s get it!”

While there’s no telling if it would actually happen or not, it would be somewhat serendipitous for Curry to be a Panthers owner with Kaepernick playing for them since The Warriors play in San Francisco, California, home of the 49ers which was Kaepernick’s last team.

Kaepernick himself finally spoke up, seemingly willing to trading his potential team slot for an ownership stake. “I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen,” GQ’s 2017 Citizen of the Year tweeted.

The whole situation may seem like it popped up out of nowhere, but there is a very significant reason Combs chimed in with is bid.

The Panthers’ 81-year-old owner Jerry Richardson recently announced that he plans to sell the team amid sexual harassment accusations, as reported by The Daily Mail.

In a statement, Richardson wrote, “I believe it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership. Therefore, I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of this NFL season. We will not begin the sales process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played.”