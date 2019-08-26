Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been working out non-stop in case an opportunity to return to the NFL happens to arise. Thus far, the prospects have been bleak, but the situation may have changed over the course of a weekend. With Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck suddenly retiring on Saturday night, the Indiana favorite was left without it’s starting quarterback.

Granted, head coach Frank Reich has faith that backup Jacoby Brissett will be the man to lead this team to the postseason, but what happens if he gets injured or struggles mightily? The Colts need a backup plan, and Kaepernick believes that he is the man for the job. According to TMZ Sports, he hit up a gym in New York City Sunday, less than 24 hours after Luck retired. By all reports, he looked to be in football shape, which worked in perfect complement to the video that Kaepernick released on August 7.

Colin Kaepernick Hits the Gym after Andrew Luck Retirement, Stayin’ Ready https://t.co/HW7nlgCujY — TMZ (@TMZ) August 26, 2019

Obviously, it’s difficult to predict if the Colts would actually give Kaepernick a call, but he has the talent and experience to make a difference if need be. The only other quarterbacks on the roster at this point after former Denver Broncos backup Chad Kelly, who is better known for a bizarre offseason arrest than his play on the field, and Phillip Walker, an undrafted free agent out of Temple.

Kaepernick, on the other hand, has enjoyed moments of success throughout his brief NFL career. In six seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He added another 2,300 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while proving to be a dual-threat option that caused headaches for multiple opposing defenses.

This includes a career-best 2013 campaign in which he threw for 3,197 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 524 and four touchdowns. Kapernick also replaced Alex Smith as the starting quarterback midway through the 2012 season and led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, only to lose to the Baltimore Ravens.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

It must be mentioned, however, that Kaepernick has not taken a snap in the NFL since the 2016 season. He is certainly in football shape from a physical standpoint, but how long will it take for him to learn the playbook? Colts coach Frank Reich is known as a brilliant play-caller that can take advantage of his players’ strengths, so adapting to fit Kaepernick’s skill set would not be an issue. He would just need Brissett to remain healthy as long as possible while the former 49ers quarterback learned the plays and the cadence.