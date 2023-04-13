Coachella Adds Nostalgic Pop-Punk Band at the Last Minute for Group's First Appearance in Nearly 10 Years

Coachella has added a nostalgic pop-punk band at the last minute, just ahead of the festival's kickoff. Deadline reports that Blink-182 — Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker — are set to take the Sahara stage at Coachella on Friday, for the festival's first-weekend lineup. This will mark the trio's first appearance on stage together in nearly 10 years.

The news comes as Blink-182 is set to embark on a major tour, which marks DeLonge's return to the band after several years. In October, the band shared a hilarious NSFW video of fans excited about them "coming" back. At the end of the clip, Blink-182 revealed they have a new album in the works, with a new song, "Edging," already out for fans to stream. They will also be going on a major world tour. Click here for the full list of tour dates.

DeLonge parted ways with Blink-182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker back in 2015, with singer/guitarist Matt Skiba taking his place. However, rumors of DeLonge's return began swirling in the past couple of years. Back in November 2021, DeLonge made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden and, during the conversation, he spoke about possibly rejoining Blink-182. This came after Hoppus' cancer battle, which led to the two mending their previously broken friendship.

"We always talk about playing together again and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in," he said. "Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody's priorities is really all that's needed, and getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But yeah, I'm down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out."

In addition to being Blink-182's first appearance together in many years, the Coachella set will also mark Barker's first live show since suffering an injury during band practice earlier this year. The musician previously took to Twitter to tweet one word, "F—." Following many fans rushing to express concern, Barker elaborated on the matter explaining that he'd hurt his finger during practice, causing it to be "dislocated." The famed drummer also shared that the injury left him with torn ligaments. Following surgery and medical intervention, Barker seems to be back in action.