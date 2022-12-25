CNN Reporter 'Disappears' While Covering Intense Snow On-Camera

CNN's Polo Sandoval was sent into the heart of Buffalo to cover the extreme winter weather hitting the area. If you've seen The Empire Strikes Back at least once in your life, you're aware of Luke Skywalker attempting to hike his way back to the rebel base on Hoth. Sandoval's on-the-spot reporting is the closest imitation of the moment, marching out of the whiteout to give viewers a taste of Buffalo's weather.

The winter freeze that has spread across the United States ahead of the Christmas weekend caused issues nationwide, with Buffalo now standing ahead of the worst the storm has to offer. This includes winds that could reach hurricane speeds, possibly at 80 mph. Despite these conditions, Sandoval seems to be a good sport about it on camera

He was in a far better mood than KWWL's Mark Woodley, who ended up going viral in Iowa because his normal gig is covering sports, and he was not keen on being thrust into the storm. He also wasn't keen on the length of the show, telling the anchor back in the studio that he was used to a shorter show, leaving him to deal with the snow and his attitude.

It is the one job that most journalists curse when they receive it, but for others, it is the dream. The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore annually heads out in storms, both tropical and arctic, busting out a snow stick and braving the storm.

He hasn't made his presence felt this weekend, yet, likely due to the holiday. It could also be the result of his close call earlier in 2022 during Hurricane Ian. Not only did he get hit with a large tree branch on live TV, but he also nearly got struck by lightning. It comes with the territory, as does silliness with folks on the ground.

If you're in the U.S., you know it is officially still cold in most places and Buffalo is looking at a hard night where people should stay inside. But give it a week, and it'll be spring temperatures again.