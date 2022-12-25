CNN's Lucy Kafanov Hilariously Shades Producers for Making Her Report in Dangerous Winter Conditions

CNN correspondent Lucy Kafanov is having a hard-earned viral moment right now for her reporting on the polar vortex in Denver, Colorado. Kafanov was dispatched to the city where the temperature was -11 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chill making it feel like -20 degrees. She did not sugarcoat the reason she was out there, and viewers were pleased that she didn't play along with the producers' agenda.

Kafanov was out in the streets of Denver on Thursday morning reporting on the incredibly low temperatures and icy conditions that were plaguing much of the country. The morning shows frequently cut back to Kafanov for a look at the scene, including stunts like throwing a boiling cup of water into the air to see it cool or freeze instantaneously. Many viewers have criticized networks for this kind of "performative" reporting, and for putting correspondents like Kafanov at risk in the process. Kafanov didn't mince words about the threats to her health and safety.

“Because apparently the human suffering of the correspondent in the elements isn't enough, I’m going to show you what happens when I toss this cup of boiling water in the air..” pic.twitter.com/opHcdEic5H — Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2022

"Because apparently, the human suffering of the correspondent in the elements isn't enough, I'm going to show you what happens when I toss this cup of boiling water in the air," she quipped live on the air. When she tossed the boiling water into the freezing air it did in fact freeze before it hit the ground, however, she repeated the experiment several times throughout her cold morning outdoors. When she tried it again just after 10 a.m. local time, it didn't quite work.

"Let's see if this cup of boiling water turns to snow. It did not. So I just humiliated myself for no reason at all," Kafanov said, to the delight of viewers. "The wind chill in some parts of Colorado is negative 60."

Of course, many news networks have been vying for these kinds of viral moments, including local and national stations. A report by Deadline speculates that producers may now be planning coverage based on these kinds of social media trends, especially after a few had success earlier in the week. Kafanov managed to find success since she was clearly hyper-aware of what was going on behind the scenes.

Extremely cold weather is disrupting life throughout much of the United States, including communities that are not accustomed to the temperatures or the ice. According to a report by The New York Times, the "polar vortex" may well be another symptom of climate change.