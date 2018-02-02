CNN Anchor Don Lemon’s Sister Dies in Accidental Drowning

CNN anchor Don Lemon’s older sister L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes died on Thursday. She was 58 years-old.

“The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L’Tanya ‘Leisa’ Lemon Grimes,” the two families said in a statement on Thursday. “We are leaning on each other for strength at this time. We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one.”

The Times Picayune in New Orleans reported Grimes accidentally fell into a pond in Livingston Parish, Louisiana on Wednesday. Officials believe foul play was not involved.

CNN confirmed Lemon would not be appearing on CNN Tonight on Thursday. He tweeted a photo of his older sister thanking his fans who had reached out.

“Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy,” Lemon wrote. “Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. [Rest in peace, big sis.]”

Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis pic.twitter.com/9k1IVtqukQ — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 1, 2018

Lemon also shared a video starring a handful of children posing as CNN reporters saying “black excellence is at an all-time high.”

“This lifted my spirits. I needed this today. Thank you [Eunique Jones Gibson]!!” Lemon wrote.