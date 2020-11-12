Cindy McCain Issues Statement About 'Hard Fought' Election After Calling out Donald Trump for Doing So 'Poorly'

✖

Cindy McCain, wife of the late John McCain, has issues a statement about the "hard fought" 2020 Presidential Election. McCain's statement comes after she called Donald Trump out for doing so "poorly" among Arizona voters, where her late husband served as a senator for many years. "I am so proud of the voters in Arizona," McCain wrote. "We turned out in record numbers, through vote by mail, same day drop off ballots and voting in person on Election Day."

McCain went on to write, "This was a hard fought election but now that the votes are counted, it is time to do the work of uniting our state and our country. Arizona has a long history of conducting its elections honestly and with integrity, and 2020 was no exception. Arizonans should not be trying to cast doubt on the legitimate outcome of this race. The race in this state is not close enough to meet the legal standard for a recount, so we should accept the results and get on with the healing we need. Frivolous lawsuits and unfounded allegations that are intended only to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election benefit no one and harm our state."

Congrats to @JoeBiden for carrying my home state of Arizona. I am so proud of Arizonans for showing up in record numbers to make their voices heard. Thank you to the election workers who ensured a fair and honest process. Let’s get to work!https://t.co/ePhuwhVX40 — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) November 12, 2020

McCain also addressed reports that the Trump administration is not providing intelligence briefings to President-elect Biden, due to Trump's claims that the election was rife with voter fraud and that he will have a second term once they take their cases to court. At this time, no credible evidence has been submitted as proof that widespread voter fraud took place. McCain also stated that Biden should be allowed to "meet with the government officials who are handling the pandemic response as COVID-19 is spiking across our country."

"President-elect Biden and I have been friends for over 40 years," she went on to say. "He is a man of honor and defined by his love of the United States and particularly our troops, as was my husband, John. Our country needed a new direction to heal the wounds caused by the outgoing administration; Arizonans showed up in record numbers and I am pleased that many joined me supporting Joe Biden, who has won Arizona’s 11 Electoral Votes."

McCain then concluded her statement by saying, "Of all people, I know what it is like to lose an election, so I am sympathetic to those who wished the election had come out another way, but I remember John’s example in 2008 of accepting the decision of the voters and moving on to the next challenge. So I hope all Arizonans and Americans will join me in congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris."