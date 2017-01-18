Cindy Crawford’s Workout and Diet Plan Explain Why She’s So Fabulous at 50

The fact that Cindy Crawford is 50 years old and looks like she’s 30 is completely mind-boggling. We know she’s incredibly gifted genetics-wise, but it’s also easy to tell that she’s managed to take great care of herself over the years.

The model, actress, businesswoman and mom of two says she works out three days a week with trainer Sarah Hagaman. “We do circuit training for the whole body using weights, some machines, and my own body weight with lunges and squats,” Crawford told Shape. Check out her workout routine:

weights for 10 minutes + cardio for 5 minutes

repeat 3 times

ab exercises

stretch

As for her diet, Crawford says it mimics Cindy’s Essentials, her 1,500-calorie Urban Remedy eating plan. Cindy’s Essentials focuses on clean eating, nutritious foods like shredded kale salads, veggie Pad Thai and quinoa bowls. It even includes her guilty pleasure: chocolate!

She told Shape that her favorite recipe from the plan is a mint chocolate shake. “To satisfy my sweet tooth and maintain healthy fats, I usually make the Urban Remedy Mint Cacao Chip shake that combines fresh mint, spinach, banana, cashews, almond milk, and cacao chips.”

Despite Crawford’s major celeb status, she’s not immune to issues everyday moms have. Sticking to her diet while cooking for her husband Rande Gerber and two kids poses its challenges!

“I like to eat with my family and they like pasta, of course, so I’ll just have the turkey meatballs on a bed of raw spinach,” Crawford said. “Or I’ll make salmon and mashed potatoes and asparagus and skip the mashed potatoes. The more you eat healthy, the more you want to do it because you feel better.”

“I could easily be vegetarian, but it’s not practical with my family. I try to be 80 percent good 80 percent of the time.”

What do you think of Crawford’s diet? Could you stick to it? What about her workout? Share your thoughts in the comments below!