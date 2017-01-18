Ciara Shows off Possibly the Cutest Baby Bump We’ve Ever Seen

Ciara walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards Sunday night, showing off her baby bump for the first time since she and husband Russell Wilson announced their first pregnancy together.

The 31-year-old singer talked with E! News‘ Jason Kennedy, saying that she was glad to be feeling better after a rough first couple months during her second pregnancy.

“I’m feeling great, I’ve finally gotten to a place where I feel almost normal,” she said to E! “It was a bit of, I don’t want to throw up but I don’t feel regular, for awhile. That’s almost worse, you’d rather just throw up and get it done! But I’m feeling good and I’m happy to be here tonight.”

What are some of Ciara’s pregnancy cravings?

“Water with lemon has been my thing,” she said. “I have moments where I drink water with no lemon and again I’m like…oh. I’m trying to find my rhythm. I also love huevos rancheros in the morning right now, and acai bowls. I love to eat and I enjoy it and I take advantage of it when I’m carrying.”

