CIA Files Reveal Osama Bin Laden Planned to Kill Prince Harry

Top secret files released by the CIA reveal that Osama Bin Laden planned to kill Prince Harry.

In a trove of files released by the CIA, it has been revealed that al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden kept a collection of documents on the royal. Among the files are news articles related to Harry’s military deployment with the headlines “Prince Harry moves into the line of fire” and “Prince Harry in Iraq could raise troops’ risk.” Experts believe that the documents indicate that the terror group was tracking the royal family member and that he may have been a target.

“Without a doubt it shows Prince Harry was a target for Al-Qaeda – they were gunning for him – and also when he was deployed to Afghanistan,” terrorism analyst Bill Roggio told The Sun Online. “The Taliban were gunning for him and Al-Qaeda were gunning for him.”

Prince Harry was due to serve with his unit the Blues and Royals in May 2007 in Iraq, but officials pulled the plan at the last minute. Harry instead secretly served in Helmand, Afghanistan later that year.

The documents were among those taken from a computer recovered in the 2011 special forces operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan that killed the al-Qaeda mastermind. Other files released Wednesday included videos, letters, images, and audio files that offer an inside look into life on the compound where Osama Bin Laden lived.

Home footage recovered shows Bin Laden and his children during their everyday lives, with children playing on swings sets and slides, some even learning to shoot toy guns. Movies, including Cars, Antz, and Chicken Little were also recovered, as well as a video of Queen Elizabeth II listening to a reading of the Koran.