'Christmas Vacation' Decorations Lead to Hilarious 911 Call

In a very hilarious turn of events, a Christmas Vacation-themed yard decoration led to a very funny 911 call. Too Fab reports that police officers in Shepherdsville, Kentucky were called to check out a concerning situation at the home of Joni Keeney. According to the authorities, they'd received a call from someone who warned of a nefarious fellow creeping around.

"We have a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs," a dispatcher could be heard telling officers in a recording of the dispatch call, via WDRB. As it turns out, the character they were investigating turned out to be a mannequin dressed up to look like Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation, as played by Randy Quaid. Specifically, the Keeney family recreated the scene where Eddie is emptying his RV septic tank into a storm sewer.

"Everybody has a 'Cousin Eddie' in their family, everybody," Keeney quipped, later saying that the responding officers took photos of the display when they arrived at her home. "I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh." She added, "It's been a hit with the neighborhood."

To date, the Vacation franchise has a total of five major motion pictures in its catalogue: National Lampoon's Vacation (1983), National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997), and 2015's Vacation, which was a franchise reboot starring Ed Helms and Christina Applegate. There was also a made-for-TV spinoff of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in 2003, titled National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure. It featured Randy Quaid and Miriam Flynn reprising their roles as Cousin Eddie and Catherine, as well as Dana Barron reprising her role as Audrey Griswold.

In 2018, Chrismas Vacation actor Johnny Galecki sat down with Variety and spoke about what it was like to work with Chevy Chase as a child actor. When asked if he gained and "comedy experience" from the legendary star, Galecki quipped, "They don't depend on many young people to do the heavy lifting of comedy." He added, "That was a real challenge because the Rusty role was kind of iconic at that point and did have some heavy lifting comedically, and my timing wasn't on-point. Chevy would help me out, especially with the timing, and tell me some ad-libs to say. He was very patient and giving of his time."