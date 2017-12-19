Christian School Teacher Arrested After Husband Catches Her in Bed With Teen

A former Christian school teacher has been arrested after her husband caught her in bed with her teenage student.

Andrea Nicole Baber, 29, was arrested Friday at her home in Cottage Grove, Oregon just days after her husband caught her partially unclothed and lying in bed with the teen, The Register-Guard reports.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday, the teen’s father alerted authorities after he received an anonymous email asking whether he was aware that his son was engaged in a sexual relationship with the Logan Christian Academy teacher. Several photographs of Baber and the now 17-year-old boy were attached to the email.

During an interview, the teen told police that he began his relationship with Baber in 2016, when he was just 15, and that they typically had sex once or twice a week at Baber’s home. He also claimed that the 29-year-old gave him alcohol and marijuana.

Baber has been charged with third-­degree rape, third-degree sodomy, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, first-­degree online sexual corruption of a minor and unlawful delivery of mari­juana to a person under 18 years of age. According to court records, she has not yet entered a plea.

Baber is expected to appear in court again on March 18.