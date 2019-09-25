Chrissy Teigen Has the Perfect Response to President Donald Trump’s Impeachment Proceedings

Chrissy Teigen is like the rest of us. With the nation turning all of its eyes towards the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, many people are still confused as to what exactly is going on.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House stepped forward in a surprise press conference to announce that the impeachment process is underway. CBS News reported that “a whistleblower” complaint was filed with the intelligence community in regards to a phone conversation Trump had with the Ukranian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said in the press conference.

Afterwards, many users, like Teigen, were confused about what being impeached actually meant. Others have simply grown tired of the political squabble between Trump and his counterparts and the Republicans versus Democrats.

I don’t get it just call me when it’s over — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2019

Teigen hasn’t been shy about her thoughts on Trump; in fact, the two, along with her husband John Legend, have even engaged in back-and-forths on social media over various matters.

Earlier this month, Trump went on to Twitter as Legend appeared on a MSNBC town hall with Lester Holt where they discussed criminal justice. That led to the President going on a tweeting storm.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise.”

The biggest blow was when he added another tweet: “Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is,” Trump continued. “But I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Teigen took offense to that, to no surprise. Her response was of the NSFW variety.

“lol what a p— ass b—. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” the tweet read.

Perhaps its no surprise then Teigen is just waiting this one out. After all, she’s already had her fair share of dealings with Trump. Like the rest of the country, all eyes will be following what’s next in what is sure to be a rollercoaster news story.