Chinese Boy Urinates on Elevator, Which Instantly Breaks Down

A Chinese boy got his just desserts after he urinated all over elevator buttons, only to get stuck in the elevator himself.

Closed circuit television footage from Friday shows the boy unzipping his fly, then peeing all over the buttons. He made sure to get every last one wet, just to play a prank on whoever the next poor soul is to use that elevator.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But unfortunately for him (and fortunately for that next person), the elevator suddenly stopped working right after the boy did his duty.

The elevator stops, the doors jam and the buttons all turn red. The boy tries to jump as if that will dislodge the elevator, but it does not work. Eventually, all the lights in the elevator go out, and the video ends.

According to Singapore’s The Straits Times, local media reports that the boy was rescued by building maintenance staff. It was only after he was saved that staff discovered that the boy’s urine was the issue.

The BBC reports that China’s Ministry of Public Safety released the video from Chongqing to remind people to “Please educate, and take good care of your children!”

Although the boy’s name was not release, Beijing News reports that the boy’s father has questioned its authenticity. “He [the father] says that his son cannot yet urinate that high, he doesn’t believe it, and his son won’t admit it, says he didn’t do it,” a reporter said.

The video was hilarious, at least for the people that did not have to clean up after the boy, and it went viral internationally. The video has been seen over 520,000 times on YouTube. It has been shared over 20,000 times on Sina Weibo, a social network similar to Twitter in China.

“Everywhere else in the world is dealing with war, racism, oppression, etc,” one Twitter user wrote. “Meanwhile in China… National newspaper: A kid got stuck in the elevator because he peed on the buttons.”

Everywhere else in the world is dealing with war, racism, oppression, etc. Meanwhile in China… National newspaper: A kid got stuck in the elevator because he peed on the buttons — Amnan Fauzi (@AmnanFauzi) February 27, 2018

Photo credit: YouTube / Crazy China Videos