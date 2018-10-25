Chick-Fil-A Testing Macaroni and Cheese

Chick-fil-A is adding something cheesy to their menus.

The Georgia-based chicken-sandwich chain is currently testing macaroni and cheese as a side item in six cities across the country — Baltimore, Maryland, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona — as part of a limited-time test.

The dish, already listed on the fast food chain’s website and ticking in at 290 calories, starts at $2.79 for a medium-sized side and $4.39 for a large side. Customers in the test markets hoping for a larger portion can also order Mac & Cheese off the catering menu as a small for $33 or large tray option for $64.50.

The cheesy deliciousness is already proving to be a major hit among those lucky enough to score the dish, with many taking to Twitter to boast their latest food adventure.

“Y’all really got something with this Mac and cheese,” one fan of the new side wrote, sharing a picture of the mac and cheese paired with chicken nuggets.

“YALL @ChickfilA MAC N CHEESE IS LEGIT,” another wrote.

Those living in cities where the dish is not available are already craving Chick-fil-A’s take on macaroni and cheese, with one person even stating that they will “have to move back to” Maryland since Florida doesn’t yet have the dish listed on menus.

For those unable to travel across the country to get their hands on the macaroni and cheese, they will have to hope that the dish performs well in the test cities. If it does, it just may land on menus at every Chick-fil-A restaurant in the country.

“These tests will help Chick-fil-A decide whether or not the menu item will become available nationwide in the future,” the company said in a statement sent to USA Today.

Chick-fil-A first started testing macaroni and cheese in July 2017 as part of a family-pack meal kit, and has since experimented with a number of different mac and cheese recipes. The current recipe features a blend of American cheese, cheddar cheese and Romano cheese.

Mac and cheese isn’t the only new menu item that Chick-fil-A has tested in recent months. Beginning in June, the chicken chain began testing Chick-n-Sliders, a combination of their classic chicken sandwich and the breakfast favorite Chick-n-Minis, in Charlotte, North Caroline and Albuquerque, New Mexico, Tampa, Florida, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Indianapolis, Indiana.