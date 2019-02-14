Chick-Fil-A Introduces Chocolate Brownies to Menu

Chick-fil-A is adding a sweet treat to its menu in select locations.

The beloved fast food chain announced in a blog post in January that customers headed to select locations can try the new chocolate fudge brownie, which has been added to menus in three areas.

“Created with chocolate lovers in mind, the brownie strikes a sweet balance between cakey and fudgy,” the chain’s description of the brownie reads. “Its combination of semisweet and milk chocolate chunks also makes for the homemade taste you crave, without the hassle.”

Currently just a test-run, the brownies will be available for a limited time in Richmond, Virginia, South Florida, and the Bay Area for $1.99. Feedback from the test will help determine whether the Chocolate Fudge Brownie will be permanently added to Chick-fil-A’s menu nationwide.

Customers can order the brownie as a stand-alone item or as an add-on to a meal. It can also be purchased as part of their catering tray orders.

The chocolate fudge brownie is just the latest test-run that the chain has offered. In November, the Georgia-based chicken-sandwich chain announced that it would be testing macaroni and cheese in six cities across the country — Baltimore, Maryland, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona.

The dish, featuring a blend of American cheese, cheddar cheese, and Romano cheese, ticks in at 290 calories and starts at $2.79 for a medium-sized side and $4.39 for a large side.

Chick-fil-A first started testing macaroni and cheese in July 2017 as part of a family-pack meal kit.

More recently, the chain revealed that participating restaurants in Phoenix, Yuma and Tucson will be offering three new spicy options for guests to try: Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit, and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Bundle. Locations in Phoenix were also selected to test-run Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.

“We’re excited to spice-up the menu and see what happens in these test markets,” Matt Reed from Chick-fil-A’s menu development team, said in a press release.

The menu items made their way to menus in the middle of January, and, just like the chocolate fudge brownie and macaroni and cheese, are being tested to see if they should roll out to locations across the country.

The Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit starts at $3.09, Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwiches start at $4.95, and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips, available in 3-count or 4-count entrees, start at $3.99.