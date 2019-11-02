Chick-Fil-A Forced to Apologize to Customers Over ‘National Sandwich Day’

Chick-fil-A is famous for never being open on Sundays, but whoever sends out emails to their customers made a major mistake. This week, some members of the restaurant chain’s loyalty program got an email reminding them to celebrate National Sandwich Day at Chick-fil-A. The only problem – National Sandwich Day is Nov. 3, a Sunday, when Chick-Fil-A will not be open. The chain had to apologize for sending the email.

“Calling all sandwich lovers. Some prefer it grilled, others fancy the original,” the email read, reports USA Today. “No matter which Chick-fil-A sandwich you love, order yours on November 3 for National Sandwich Day.”

Chick-fil-A later sent a follow-up email, admitting “this is awkward” in the subject line.

“We recently sent an email that included a message about National Sandwich Day, which naturally we were very excited about. We didn’t realize it falls on Sunday when we are closed. We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday),” the second email reads.

The restaurant chain later sent a statement to USA Today, confirming the mistake and making fun of their mistake.

“The cows sometimes get over-eager on their quest for self-preservation. They have been reminded that Sundays are off limits,” the statement read.

Chick-fil-A might wish they were open on a Sunday, at least on Nov. 3. That’s the day their biggest rival, Popeyes, will make their own chicken sandwich available for the first time since it “sold out” after the “Great Chicken Sandwich War of 2019” dominated the summer. Popeyes even made fun of the fact that the competition will be closed on the day their sandwich is available. On Oct. 28, they released a video called “Open Sunday.”

“Y’all… the sandwich is back. This Sunday,” the ad notes, while a person is shown taking off the tape on a Popeyes logo next to a Chick-fil-A logo. While it says “Closed Sundays” under Chick-fil-A, it reads “Open Sundays” under Popeyes.

Popeyes initially released their chicken sandwich on Aug. 12 and the demand was instantly overwhelming. On Aug. 28, the company announced the sandwich sold out nationwide.

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” a Popeyes spokesman said at the time. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory.”

The spokesperson continued, “As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

There is at least one person who will support Chick-fil-A no matter what. On his new album Jesus is King, Kanye West included a track called “Closed on Sunday,” in which he raps, “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A. You’re my number one, with the lemonade.”